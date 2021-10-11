AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report September 2021

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

September YTD - September Beginning

Inventory 2021 2020 %Chg 2021 2020 %Chg Sep 2021 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 16,385 16,316 0.4 170,538 154,292 10.5 41,570 40 < 100 HP 6,346 6,197 2.4 56,361 49,937 12.9 17,676 100+ HP 2,201 1,790 23.0 16,290 12,903 26.2 6,447 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 24,932 24,303 2.6 243,189 217,132 12.0 65,693 4WD Farm Tractors 369 374 -1.3 2,406 1,846 30.3 703 Total Farm Tractors 25,301 24,677 2.5 245,595 218,978 12.2 66,396 Self-Prop Combines 848 630 34.6 4,409 3,759 17.3 1,112

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.