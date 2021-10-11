AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report September 2021

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2021

 September YTD - SeptemberBeginning
Inventory
 20212020%Chg 20212020%ChgSep 2021
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP16,38516,3160.4 170,538154,29210.541,570
 40 < 100 HP6,3466,1972.4 56,36149,93712.917,676
 100+ HP2,2011,79023.0 16,29012,90326.26,447
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors24,93224,3032.6 243,189217,13212.065,693
4WD Farm Tractors369374-1.3 2,4061,84630.3703
Total Farm Tractors25,30124,6772.5 245,595218,97812.266,396
Self-Prop Combines84863034.6 4,4093,75917.31,112
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

