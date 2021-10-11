Proactive news headlines including Bitcoin, Neo Lithium, Boosh and TRACON Pharmaceuticals

New York , Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Harbor Custom Development closes on $20M construction loan to build condominium complex in Tacoma, Washington click here

Bam Bam adds second drill at Majuba Hill porphyry copper project click here

PowerTap and Viridian to showcase the Gen3 hydrogen dispensing system at Expo 2020 in Dubai click here

TRACON Pharmaceuticals and China-based Eucure Biopharma strike partnership to develop clinical-stage CTLA-4 antibody YH001 click here

i-80 Gold outlines details of financing package for Nevada acquisitions click here

Boosh to acquire plant-based gluten-free cheese maker Pulse Kitchen Specialty Foods click here

Neo Lithium receives $960 million cash takeover offer from China's Zijin Mining click here

GR Silver Mining files resource estimate for Plomosas project, which shows 10.3 million silver-equivalent indicated ounces click here

HC Wainwright initiates coverage on Vyant Bio with 'Buy' recommendation and $5 price target click here

Bitcoin mining should be used to capture wasted natural gas in Texas, says Ted Cruz click here

Recruiter.com's monthly Recruiter Index improves for the first time in ten months click here

