Keto Queen Kreations Offers America’s Favorite Cookies in Tasty, Low Carb Variety

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans love their cookies.

Almost every home in the United States serves and enjoys cookies.

But when people eat seven billion cookies every year, they are consuming a lot of sugar and carbs.

Since consumers are unlikely to give up their cookies, they now can try Keto Queen Kreations’ tasty low-carb cookies, including two of the most popular cookies that consumers love.

“We have two of the top 10 cookies that Americans love, including the most popular, Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Sugar Cookies,” said Jordan Sanabria, the Keto Queen, who, three years ago, combined her love for cooking and baking with her keto lifestyle and founded Keto Queen Kreations. “We also offer Snickerdoodle and Double Chocolate Chip cookies.”

Sanabria said consumers can enjoy their favorite cookies without feeling guilty.

“Regardless of whether you are on the keto diet or want to consumer fewer carbs, you can enjoy our tasty, low-carb cookies, as well as our cakes, brownies, pancakes, and varieties of bread,” she added.

Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavie.com offer the following Keto Queen Kreations:

Artisan Bread Mix

Brownie Mix

Carrot Cake Mix

Chocolate Cake Mix

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cinnamon Coffee Cake Mix

Classic Homestyle Muffin Mix

Biscuits

Pancake Mix

Pound Cake Mix

Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix

Sugar Cookie Mix

Yellow Cake Mix

Keto Queen Kreations bake mixes, which only use organic ingredients, are nut-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free.

Sanabria said she created these desserts when she started a low-carb lifestyle about three years ago.

“I could not find keto-friendly cookies, cakes, or bread, which is why I created my own tasty recipes,” she said.

Sanabria’s baking experiments eventually led her to start Keto Queen Kreations.

“Once my friends and family told me how tasty my recipes were, I tried selling them on Etsy where they quickly became popular,” she said. “Eventually, I quit my day job as an orthodontic assistant and became a full-time entrepreneur.”

Since she started, Keto Queen Kreations has opened an Amazon store and recently added Walmart.com to its retail outlets.

“We are actively seeking more retailers to carry our bake mixes,” Sanabria said. “Recently, we introduced our bake mixes to dozens of large and small chains.”

For more information or to make a purchase, visit Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavie.com. Consumers can also follow Keto Queen Kreations on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

