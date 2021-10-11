CBT Breaks Donation Record at 2021 Golf Classic

Orange, CA, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT announced today that their Annual Charity Golf Classic raised an unprecedented $36,700 in its 18th year for Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove. We at CBT are immensely thankful to our golfers and sponsors who persevered through myriad obstacles, exceeding our expectations, and proving the power of human kindness, empathy and action is alive and well even in these challenging times!

"It's amazing to think this is our 18th year hosting this tournament to benefit Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove. I'm more inspired by Hollygrove's work than ever and so honored to be supporting them," said Kelly Ireland, Founder, CEO & CTO at CBT. "I want to say a huge thank you to all the golfers, sponsors, and to our internal team for making this the most successful tournament ever! Thirty-six thousand dollars for a wonderful cause, I'm so proud!"

“It is through the generous support and partnership of CBT that we are able to provide emergency relief items to the children and families we serve in our UFS Hollygrove programs,” said Amy Sanchez, Regional Executive Director at Uplift Family Services. “All of the families fall well below the poverty threshold and struggle to make ends meet in non-pandemic times. COVID-19 has amplified that need, creating deeper gaps in basic needs for our families ranging from hygiene to food, or utility bills. Kids are now back in school and the demand for school supplies and uniforms has sharply increased, another expense that many of our families must live without so that necessities are not compromised. Thank you, CBT, for your 18 years of partnership in our campaign to do whatever it takes for families in need. Please know that your efforts and those of your friends and donors who participated in the golf tournament have helped stabilize families facing financial crises.”

Tournament History

CBT’s Annual Charity Golf Classic has raised funds for Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove since its inception. CBT’s Founder, CEO, and COO, Kelly Ireland is passionate about helping the local community and is especially concerned with helping underprivileged youth. Hollygrove provides exactly that, with a variety of vital programs and services to meet the social-emotional, behavioral, and mental health needs of young children, teens, and their families in the Los Angeles area.

The tournament has moved around throughout the years but has found its home for the foreseeable future at the gorgeous Pelican Hill Golf Club. Between the North and South courses, jaw-dropping scenery is par for the course. With a quarter-century of accolades and accomplishments on the scorecard, it’s no wonder these two courses are described as “some of the most spectacular in golf.”

About Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove

Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove is the Los Angeles division of one of California’s largest, most comprehensive mental and behavioral health providers. Statewide, the agency serves more than 33,000 children and their family members in more than 19 counties each year. Uplift Family Services’ programs are proven to be more effective than the national average in helping children and adolescents overcome complex behavioral health problems and recover from trauma.

Proceeds from the tournament support the organization’s Endless Summer therapeutic after-school program, which serves children ages 6-13 with emotional and behavioral challenges resulting from poverty, abuse, and neglect. This highly individualized program creates resiliency, fosters character development, and promotes social and academic competence in children who often cannot cope in traditional after-school settings. In addition, proceeds from the tournament help support their Parent Institute, a unique parent support group providing therapy, parenting education, skills building, and basic needs, such as food and clothing, to families living at the margins. Further, funds contribute to Uplift Family Services’ Whatever It Takes basic needs fund

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tagline to heart: Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Industrial IoT, HPC & Analytics, Hybrid IT, and IT Supply Chain Optimization, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. To learn more, visit www.cbtechinc.com.

Attachment