Atmos Energy Supports North Texas Food Bank to Reduce Food Insecurity

Dallas, TX, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atmos Energy recently donated $100,000 to the North Texas Food Bank which will provide 300,000 meals to more than 800,000 North Texas residents who struggle with hunger. This gift is one of hundreds made by Atmos Energy as part of an enterprise-wide Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities drive to invest in educational, literacy, energy assistance, and food security resources across the 1,400 communities it serves.

“We are thankful for corporate partners like Atmos Energy that are bridging the gap between hunger and help in North Texas,” said Trisha Cunningham, North Texas Food Bank president and CEO. “Their gift addresses the significant hunger needs in our community, including the 1 in 5 children who are facing food insecurity. We are deeply grateful for Atmos Energy’s trust and will use these funds to advance our mission of a hunger-free and healthy North Texas.”

The North Texas Food Bank service area has the fifth highest level of food-insecure children in the country. Through the Food 4 Kids, School Pantry, and Summer programs, the food bank works with schools and social service organizations in 13 counties to distribute and serve nutritious foods to kids in need throughout the school year and the summer months. To ensure year-round food assistance for students and families, these programs work with educators to identify chronically hungry kids and students who qualify for free and reduced meals to provide healthy, non-perishable items as well as fresh produce.



“Research tells us that food insecurity and health issues often go hand-in-hand,” said Oric Walker, Atmos Energy vice president of public affairs. “Hundreds of thousands of families in need turn to the North Texas Food Bank for access to nutritious foods. The NTFB then goes a step beyond to educate families, seniors, and children about eating nutritiously on a budget, and they partner with community gardens that offer more access to fresh, locally grown produce.”



In partnership with hundreds of organizations, Atmos Energy’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities outreach benefits school districts, nonprofits, after school programs, and food banks through everything from backpacks and laptops to nutritious breakfasts to books that help early childhood learners read on level by third grade. Vulnerable households will also have access to funds through local energy assistance agencies that provide support with utility bills, weatherization, customer natural gas line repairs, and natural gas appliance repairs and replacements.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 125 million nutritious meals, a 28 percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more Food for Today and Hope for Tomorrow by addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. www.ntfb.org

