Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp Product Line Celebrated At Successful Grand Opening of Natural Blüm’s New Retail Store in Boulder City, NV

Natural Blüm's flagship retail store in Boulder City, Nevada is officially open for business! This past Wednesday, September 29th, they held their successful Grand Opening event in conjunction with the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. Bringing together community, local businesses, celebrities and champion athletes for this benchmark event. As Natural Blüm's team began with the soft opening of the retail storefront, the reception of award-winning, highly potent CBD/CBG products was nothing short of remarkable. The local community has embraced the renowned brands from the King of Hemp and Midnight Express smokeables to the Bomb Balm topicals. Their line has expanded beyond 31 flavors of delicious gummies to include spa essentials like bath salts, sugar scrubs, and much more.

The ribbon cutting event and its grand festivities and celebration were both memorable and inspiring for the location as well as for the ongoing health and wellness of Boulder City residents and visitors.

Natural Blüm owner Kurt Gibbers reports on the grand opening and the CBD/CBG movement in Southern Nevada, “As the storefront has had a spotlight shined on it within the community, the stigma associated with CBD/CBG has dissipated through educating and sampling these fine adult-use cannabis products to the public. After the wildly successful events surrounding our Grand Opening and the Art in the Park event weekend, we have found a momentum of success igniting a movement in our community. All those that have come to support and try these products have provided glowing testimonials, referred their friends, and even sent products to their family members within the United States and globally. As the Natural Blüm brand continues to expand and our products reach more hands we are excited to announce we have begun construction on a second location near Mountain's Edge and continue to place our products inside dispensaries and locally owned storefronts across the valley.

If you’re looking for the imminent health and wellness brands of CBD and CBG, look no further than Natural Blüm Boulder City, NV.”

King of Hemp® products include Caviar, Diamonds, Pre-Rolls, Fortified Pre-Rolls and high-CBG Pre-Rolls under the Midnight Express moniker. Full product information and laboratory analysis for every King of Hemp® product is accessible online as well as in USA Grocery stores.

According to Bruce Perlowin, Hemp, Inc.’s Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC), “Our number one goal has been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and significantly increase Hemp Inc.’s distribution revenue through established retail stores such as Natural Blüm Boulder City, NV. Hemp, Inc. has developed CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results for all customers in the CBD market. We’ve done just that with the King of Hemp® line.” Check out a few videos by Bruce Perlowin and Hemp Inc: “King of Pot, the Movie” and “Farming Hemp for Profit” and “Could Hemp Save the Planet?”

King of Hemp® Gummies are now in stock at Natural Blüm's Boulder City store and online here. These CBD edibles come in a variety of flavors and potencies of 25mg, 20mg and 10mg. Flavors include blue raspberry, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, guava, tropical, apple, citrus, berry tang and more. CBD Fruit Rings (20mg and 10mg) are available in apple, peach and watermelon. King of Hemp® Sour Bears in assorted flavors (10mg ) are in stock, too.

King of Hemp® Caviar (previously called Moon Rocks) offers high CBD potency and a rich taste. The Caviar is made from high-quality Bubba Kush hemp flower, coated in a THC-free distillate, and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. While Caviar can be smoked in a pipe or vaped, it should not be rolled into a cigarette.

King of Hemp® Diamonds contain over 95% CBD and are derived from terpene-infused THC-free distillate. Diamonds are consumed by dabbing.

The robustly flavored King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls are made from organic, pesticide-free Bubba Kush hemp wrapped in RAW Natural Rolling Paper. The unique wrapper is made from 100% plants with no added chalk or dyes. Pre-Rolls are sold online as singles and in a six-pack.

Fortified Pre-Rolls utilize the King of Hemp® Pre-Roll and cover it with a high-CBD distillate and hemp kief. These highly potent, flavorful pre-rolls are recommended for experienced smokers.

Midnight Express, a high CBG Pre-Roll, is made from premium hemp flowers, named in honor of the 1977 book by Billy Hayes ‘Midnight Express’, which was also an award-winning feature film, written by Oliver Stone. Hemp, Inc. uses a proprietary process for its Pre-Rolls, which includes blending the best flower from numerous hemp crops. King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls offer smokers a unique, consistent profile every time.

King of Hemp® Tinctures are currently sold out, but new-formulation tinctures will be available at the King of Hemp® online store and at retail locations very soon.

Hemp, Inc. began shipping its King of Hemp® product line to stores across the country in late 2020.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable, and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Hemp, Inc. investors can further support the company’s mission by making the King of Hemp® product purchases—a win/win scenario, because it generates revenue for the company and the King of Hemp® offers only the highest quality CBD and CBG products.

Jim Hancock, newly announced President of Hemp, Inc., stated, “Now is the time for all shareholders that live in the area to go to the store and purchase King of Hemp® products for their own benefit and to support their investment in Hemp Inc. If you do not live in the area, go to the KingOfHemp.com website and order products so you can enjoy the benefits high-quality hemp brings.”

