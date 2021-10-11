Rhino Tool House Along With Bioservo - Revolutionizing Manufacturing With Bioservo's Version 2.0 of the Ironhand

CONCORD, N.C., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Tool House's (RTH) core focuses are identifying and delivering the world's most innovative industrial solutions. The Ironhand strengthening glove from Bioservo is one of the solutions RTH is offering to customers, a solution that truly is revolutionizing both RTH's customers' productivity and safety.

Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) are the most common occupational diseases in manufacturing in North America and the EU, as well as one of the main causes for long-term sick leave for workers. Ironhand strengthens the human grip, allowing operators to use less grip force when performing repetitive tasks. Less force used reduces fatigue, prevents strain injuries, and reduces the need for sick leave as well as the costs associated with it.

The new Ironhand 2.0 that was launched this summer has generated a lot of interest and RTH is already delivering systems to companies that have a genuine interest in creating a safe work environment for their workers - both to keep workers safe and healthy, but also to enable workers with different challenges to stay at work and eventually get back to work. The companies represent various industries, like the automotive industry, the construction industry, and the Consumer products manufacturing industry.

"We are excited to partner with Bioservo to bring Ironhand to the US market. Being the Industry's first and only powered, soft exoskeletal muscle support for the hand, Ironhand is changing the lives of the labor force across many market segments." - Joachim Grabo - Rhino Tool House Product Manager for Ironhand in USA

Rhino Tool House and Bioservo continue to identify use cases for the Ironhand at manufacturing locations throughout the United States. The Rhino Tool House team of Sales Engineers and Application Specialists consult regularly with Engineering and Health/Safety professionals to prioritize the highest risk work tasks where Ironhand can provide the most immediate and sustainable impact to a worker's health, and the bottom line.

Major market segments with the most activity include:

Motor Vehicle Final Assembly and Tier Suppliers

Heavy Truck Manufacturing

Construction Equipment

Wind Energy and Power Generation

Consumer Products Manufacturing

About Bioservo

Bioservo Technologies AB (publ) is a world-leading company in wearable muscle strengthening systems for people in need of extra strength and endurance. All our innovative products and systems are designed to keep people strong, healthy and efficient. The company has a unique global position within soft exoskeleton technology for the hand, both for industrial applications to improve the health for workers and to improve quality of life for people with reduced muscle strength.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8-52800399, info@fnca.se is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North

For more information, please visit www.bioservo.com

About Rhino Tool House

Rhino Tool House is an organization born of like-minded businesses dedicated to providing the highest level of detail, service, and support for the industrial market. We continue to expand our footprint, our product lines, and our expertise through strategic acquisitions, hiring and developing the most experienced personnel, and a persistent ambition to be the best partner for our customers.

Our key areas of focus include assembly, industry 4.0, material handling, automation and robotics, error proofing, wearable technology, custom solutions, as well as service and calibration services.

For more information, please visit www.rhinotoolhouse.com

Rhino Tool House Mission Statement

Our mission is to identify and deliver the world's most innovative assembly solutions. We provide superior service, local expertise, and a high degree of responsiveness to empower our customers to be more productive, build a better-quality product, and maintain a safe environment for their workers.

PR Contact

Joachim Grabo

joachim.grabo@rhinotoolhouse.com

Related Images











Image 1: Ironhand is Revolutionizing Manufacturing





Ironhand V2.0 is helping automotive manufacturers improve productivity and safety.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment