Tacton Named a Leader in the Fall 2021 Enterprise Grid for CPQ Software by Real Users on G2

CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , a global leader in CPQ-based Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has been identified as a Leader and one of the best enterprise CPQ software solutions for Fall 2021, based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. This is the fourth consecutive ranking for the company, and Tacton once again had the second-highest customer satisfaction scores among all solutions in the Leader quadrant.



"We are delighted that our customer-centric approach continues to elicit positive reviews from our users," said Bo Gyldenvang, Chief Executive Officer at Tacton. "Being recognized by G2 as a Leader in the CPQ software category or four seasons in a row reflects our unwavering commitment to providing our manufacturer customers the highest standard of product advancements and customer support for our CPQ-based smart selling solutions.”

Products on the Enterprise Grid for CPQ received a minimum of 10 reviews/ratings in data gathered by August 17, 2021. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact) and placed into four categories on the Grid. Tacton appeared in the Leader quadrant because its product was rated highly by G2 users and had substantial Market Presence scores.

Reviews from users on G2 convey the benefits of and positive sentiment for Tacton solutions:

"Tacton is a huge time-saver for selling configurable products.”

“Tacton is not only software, but will optimize the work-flow for sales process and order execution.”

“Powerful CPQ tool for all complex configuration needs and pricing strategies.”



Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Tacton) on G2’s CPQ Software review page . To learn more about how Tacton’s Smart CPQ offering can help improve customer experience and increase recurring revenue, please visit:

About Tacton

Tacton enables Smart Commerce for manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton Smart Commerce ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe, Lyft, and more.