Innovative Nobu Trading Meets With Buyers from Large and Small Retail Chains in the U.S.

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobu Trading moved closer to entering the U.S. market when it met with buyers from large and small retail chains in the United State attending the recent ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program.”

The ECRM event brought together retail buyers and brands with new products for private one-on-one meetings. Regional and national food, drug, and mass health chains sent their buyers to the ECRM event, which showcased the latest and most innovative health and wellness products.

“Our representatives met with dozens of retail buyers during the four-day ECRM event,” said Norbert Bujtas, founder and CEO of the London-based Nobu Baby. “We are looking forward to following up with the buyers.”

Nobu Trading announced earlier this year it would introduce to American consumers its products, which help babies, children, and adults with respiratory health issues, including:

Nobu Baby’s Benny Nasal Aspirator, developed by ENT specialists, which is fast, safe, and suitable for babies from birth.

Dr. Kontos' Essential Drops' product line, which includes organic Essential Iodine Drops with a unique formula that should boost the immune system, support thyroid function, and help all organs in the body.

Dr. Kontos' Incarvexx Essential Nasal Spray, an award-winning antiseptic seawater nasal spray with molecular iodine to use as protection against viruses, was developed by scientists.

Athomer Sea Water Nasal Spray with Propolis, a gentle, natural nasal spray for adults and children. The presence of propolis with soothing, emollient, and antiseptic properties promotes the health of the nasal mucosa.

Athomer Moisturizing and Care Sea Water Nasal Spray, which is suitable for newborns and adults. The spray moisturizes the nose and helps relieve nasal dryness.

Bujtas said Nobu Trading, which was founded 10 years ago, is proud of the innovative health and wellness products it has developed. The company was named the 2020 “Leading Innovators in Nasal Medical Products” in the United Kingdom.

“We have cutting-edge products that address many respiratory problems people have every day,” he added.

For more information, visit www.incarvexx.co.uk, essentialdrops.co, and www.nobu-baby.com. The website for Dr. Kontos' Incarvexx Essential Nasal Spray will be live soon.

