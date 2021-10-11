Fletcher Fund now accepting scholarship applications from students in Mobile County

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fletcher Fund for Equality and Education announced it is now accepting applications from exceptional students from underserved communities in Mobile County, Ala. as they pursue opportunities in higher education. The fund provides scholarships, mentorships, and other critical support to each selected student.

“Our mission is to break down potential barriers that could prevent students from receiving education at the top colleges and universities their achievements deserve,” says Fletcher Fund co-founder, Christian Fletcher.

This marks the second year Fletcher Fund scholarships will be awarded to select Mobile County students. Those scheduled to graduate in 2022 are eligible to apply.

Mobile, Alabama is the hometown of founders Christian and Amber Fletcher. Both came from working-class backgrounds, yet achieved great success through higher education. Christian Fletcher and his wife Amber Fletcher are now the CEO and COO, respectively, of LifeBrite Laboratories and LifeBrite Hospital Group which operates LifeBrite Community Hospital of Early and LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes.

“After awarding our inaugural scholarships last year, we’re thrilled to continue the initiative,” Fletcher says. “It’s another opportunity to help lift up the community we came from and create a positive trajectory for those who are too often discriminated against due to their socioeconomic status.”

The Fletcher Fund recipient of the previous 2020-2021 school year was Daisy Ferrell, a graduate of Mattie T. Blount High School in Prichard, Ala. Ferrell’s achievements, which helped garner the scholarship, include maintaining a 4.0 grade point average, and serving as both the 2021 class valedictorian and senior class president. The awarded funds cover Ferrell’s entire tuition to Dartmouth College, a private Ivy League research university located in Hanover, New Hampshire, and a monthly stipend for living expenses.

The Fletcher Fund goes beyond traditional scholarships by offering enough financial security for a student to thrive. Both Christian and Amber Fletcher know tuition alone isn’t enough to set students up for success.

“College students from these backgrounds face challenges that go beyond tuition,” Amber Fletcher explains. “This includes having enough funds to cover everyday necessities, unexpected expenses, and more. The last thing we want to see is a student give up their dreams or enroll and later drop out when costs become unmanageable.”

Applications are now being accepted at fletcherfund.com and must be completed by December 17, 2021.

The Fletcher Fund for Equality and Education invests in exceptional students from underserved communities as they pursue opportunities in higher education. Through scholarships, mentorships, and other critical support, we break down barriers to achievement, open lives up to boundless vision, and cultivate a generational cycle of education, wealth, and leadership that uplifts communities of mutual support. For more information, visit fletcherfund.com, contact cmoorer@fletcherfund.com or call 251-591-6135.