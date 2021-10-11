Navient named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, has been recognized as a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women, the Greater Philadelphia region’s premier women’s organization. The Forum of Executive Women annually honors the top public companies in the Philadelphia region with 30% or more women on their respective boards. This is the seventh time that Navient has been honored as a Champion of Board Diversity.



“Diversity in the boardroom encourages engagement and challenges assumptions, which we believe is essential to our success,” said Jack Remondi, Navient president and CEO. “Our board is a reflection of our team whose diverse talents and perspectives come together to deliver positive results for our customers, our employees and our company.”



The Forum of Executive Women's annual Women in Leadership Report, compiled in partnership with PwC, examines diversity in the boardrooms and executive suites of the top 100 public companies in the Philadelphia region. This year, The Forum and PwC report a record number of Champions of Board Diversity -- with 27 companies receiving the designation, up from 17 in the year prior. The Champions of Board Diversity were celebrated at The Forum’s Virtual Leadership Breakfast, where Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, delivered the keynote. The Women in Leadership 2021 report is available at www.foew.com.

About The Forum of Executive Women

Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is the Greater Philadelphia Region’s premier women's organization, actively working to increase the number of women in leadership roles, expand their impact and influence, and position them to drive positive change in the Greater Philadelphia Region. Forum membership has grown over four decades to comprise more than 500 of the most senior leaders in corporations, firms, not-for-profit organizations, and the public sector throughout the region. Visit www.foew.com for more information.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

