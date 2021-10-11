Niagara Wins EPA’s 2021 WaterSense® Excellence Award For Its Dedication in Helping Customers and Businesses Save Water

FLOWER MOUND, TX , Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niagara®, the leader in high-performance, high-technology, water-saving toilets , accepted a 2021 WaterSense Excellence in Promoting WaterSense Labeled Products Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its dedication to helping customers and businesses save water, even with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This is the fifth award Niagara has received from the EPA for its water efficiency efforts.

Niagara was recognized for promoting WaterSense and water efficiency throughout 2020, during the WaterSmart Innovations (WSI) Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, along with 33 other utilities, manufacturers, builders, retailers, and other organizations that partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes, and programs.

“We are proud to be a WaterSense partner and have valued this relationship for over a decade,” said Carl Wehmeyer, CEO of Niagara. “Since our founding, Niagara has made water conservation and education around WaterSense and water savings a top property in our product development, sales and communications efforts. Being recognized for this work is a true honor.”

WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products and homes and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water. Since the program started in 2006, WaterSense labeled products have helped consumers and businesses save 5.3 trillion gallons of water—enough water to supply all households in the United States with water for 200 days! In addition to water savings, WaterSense has helped reduce the amount of energy needed to heat, pump, and treat water by 603 billion kilowatt hours and save $108 billion in water and energy bills.

“In 2020, our WaterSense partners continued to make saving water possible by educating customers and businesses about WaterSense and water-efficient behaviors,” said Veronica Blette, the WaterSense program manager. “Our award winners’ creative and committed approaches to water conservation helped consumers save water, energy, and money on their utility bills at a time when they needed it most.”

WaterSense honored Niagara as a 2021 WaterSense Excellence in Promoting WaterSense Labeled Products Award winner for touting and displaying the WaterSense logo and Niagara product's efficiency statics in advertising and marketing campaigns within key industry publications, as well as industry trade magazines. In addition, WaterSense is a key feature throughout Niagara’s social media cadences, including content about WaterSense in infographics, social posts and beyond.

In 2020, as trade shows transitioned to virtual events, Niagara made it a point to include the WaterSense logo in most, if not all collateral. In addition, to demonstrate the WaterSense label properly, Niagara incorporates the logo and information on all spec sheets, product packaging, website, educational PowerPoints, as well as training materials for the entire staff and outside sales team.

In 2021, Niagara introduced four new toilet product suites with more than 100 SKUs dedicated to the traditional wholesale channel and designed with advanced technology, high performance and water efficiency.









About Niagara

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara is leading the water revolution by saving the world’s water through everyday ingenuity without sacrificing performance. Recognized with several national EPA WaterSense Excellence and other industry awards for its Stealth Technology and superiority in reducing water waste, Niagara was one of the first toilet manufacturers to re-engineer the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no- waste toilet with Stealth Technology that saves customers money by reducing water while maintaining high performance. Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 888-733-0197.

About WaterSense

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of our nation's water supply by offering consumers and businesses simple ways to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services. For more information about WaterSense, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.

