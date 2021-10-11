Camber Energy, Inc. Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) (“Camber”).



Camber is an independent oil and natural gas company that engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas.

On October 5, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital issued a report which stated that “Camber is a defunct oil producer that has failed to file financial statements with the SEC since September 2020, is in danger of having its stock delisted next month, and just fired its accounting firm in September. Its only real asset is a 73% stake in Viking Energy, an OTC-traded company with negative book value and a going-concern warning that recently violated the maximum-leverage covenant on one of its loans. (For a time, it also had a fake CFO - long story.)”

Following this news, Camber’s stock price fell $1.56, or over 50%, to close at $1.53 per share on October 5, 2021.

