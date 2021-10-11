Generac Holdings Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2021; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) investors that acquired shares between February 23, 2021 and July 29, 2021. Investors have until October 19, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that Generac made misleading and false statements to the market. Generac’s portable generators had suffered from an unreasonable risk of injuring their operators, as well as the general public. Generac had received reports of at least seven amputations of fingers and one crushed finger in relation to its generators. In June 2021, Generac ended sales of certain generators in the U.S. and Canada, and subsequently recalled generators that were already sold. These actions were taken before the busy hurricane and wildfire seasons which Generac touted as strong sales periods. Generac’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Generac.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2021.

