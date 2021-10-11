Lightspeed Commerce, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lightspeed Commerce ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation concerns whether Lightspeed and certain of its directors and/or officers have engaged in securities fraud or other business practices that were unlawful. Market analyst Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report on September 29, 2021 regarding Lightspeed as well as a press release summarizing its findings. In this summary it was stated, among other allegations, that “[e]vidence shows that Lightspeed massively inflated its business pre-IPO, overstating its customer count by 85% and gross transaction volume (‘GTV’) by 10% – a payment volume metric that a former employee described as ‘smoke and mirrors’”; that there was “[e]vidence of declining organic growth and business deterioration through Lightspeed’s IPO, despite management’s claims that Average Revenue Per User (‘ARPU’) is increasing”; that Lightspeed’s “[r]ecent acquisition spree has come at escalating costs with no clear path to profitability, while management pursues aggressive revenue reporting practices”; and that there were “[w]eak governance standards and worrisome auditor oversight by PwC under a concerning CFO, who was tied to a prior technology roll-up scandal.” On September 29, 2021, Lightspeed’s share price fell $13.73 per share, or 12.2%, to close at $98.77 on this news per share.

