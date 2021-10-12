Results for digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp in the 3rd quarter of 2021

English Estonian

The number of digital subscriptions of the largest Baltic media group, AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 75% across the Baltic States year-over-year (11% in the 3rd quarter and 50% in the first nine months of 2021) and totalled 121 874 at the end of September.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Eesti Päevaleht, Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 57% year-over-year (5% in the 3 rd quarter and 47% in the first 9 months of 2021) and totalled 72 860.

The Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp Mari-Liis Rüütsalu commented:

“In the 3rd quarter of 2021, rapid digital subscription growth continued in all the countries in which Ekspress Grupp operates. Additional digital growth is primarily attributable to new customers, indicating that we are increasingly more able to reach those readers who have not yet subscribed to our products. We are able to come up with topics for an increasing number of customers which prompts the readers who have read articles for free to sign up for a digital subscription.

The addition of digital subscriptions will have a positive impact on the results of operations of Ekspress Grupp, confirming that its long-term strategic direction is appropriate. Ekspress Grupp has set digital subscription growth as one of its key objectives as it will provide a differentiated and an increasingly stronger digital revenue base for the Group’s media outlets. The growth in digital subscription revenue is also important in terms of journalistic quality. Readers seek quality content that would prompt them to sign up and even higher quality content to remain subscribers.”

Detailed overview of digital subscriptions

30.09.2021 30.06.2021 change 31.12.2020 change 30.09.2020 change AS Ekspress Meedia 72 860 69 082 5% 49 696 47% 46 362 57% AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus 19 198 16 102 19% 13 820 39% 12 653 52% Delfi AS (Latvia) 15 030 12 977 16% 11 143 35% 7 305 106% Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 14 786 12 092 22% 6 595 124% 3 348 342% Total Ekspress Grupp 121 874 110 253 11% 81 254 50% 69 668 75%





