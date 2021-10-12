InterCure CEO Alex Rabinovitch Purchases Over 420,000 Shares of Company Stock in The Open Market

NEW YORK, TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) ("InterCure" or the “Company”) today announced that CEO Alexander Rabinovitch purchased, throughout the month of September 2021, a total of 423,501 shares of the Company’s common stock.



Mr. Rabinovitch purchased the shares by buying 423,501 shares in the open market at an average price of USD$7.03 per share (CAD $8.95 or NIS 22.69). The shares were purchased partially on the NASDAQ and in part on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, for a total investment in the Company of USD$2,975,730 (CAD $3,790,238 per share or NIS 9,608,631).

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel's largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

