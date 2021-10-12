English Finnish

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 OCTOBER 2021 AT 9.15

Eezy Plc's new shares have been registered at the trade register

New Eezy Plc ("Eezy") shares, 45 843 shares, issued in the directed share announced on 1 October 2021 have been registered with the Finnish trade register on 12 October 2021.

The total number of Eezy's shares has increased to 24 895 218 due to the directed issue.

The new shares will be admitted to trading together with Eezy's old shares on Nasdaq Helsinki on 13 October 2021.





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913