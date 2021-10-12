Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Predicted to Reach $4.73 Billion by 2030, Exclusive Report by Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market generated $3.04 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $4.73 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Increase in the incidence of infectious diseases combined with epidemic & pandemic occurrences, rise in the adoption of antimicrobial susceptibility testing, and the development of manual and automated products are the key factors driving the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

On the other hand, high cost of automated AST systems and stringent government regulations are expected to hinder the market growth. However, awareness initiatives for antimicrobial resistance and its control are expected to open many doors of opportunities to the market players.

Impact of COVID-19 on Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market-

Doctors and healthcare centres have identified the importance of performing antimicrobial susceptibility tests (ASTs) in the post-COVID-19 world.

Clinical microbiology laboratories are actively using this.

The antimicrobial susceptibility tests decide susceptibility of fungi, bacteria, or viral strain to a panel of antibiotics, antifungals, and antivirals. Hence, it is important to deal with COVID-19 infection.

The report segments the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market on the basis of method type, product type, end-user, and region.

Based on product type, the manual products segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the automated products segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on method type, the disk diffusion segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the rapid automation method segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market analyzed in the research include Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., Biomerieux SA, Becton, Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma), Dickinson and Company, Bruker, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., HiMedia Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

