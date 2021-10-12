The IoT node and gateway market was valued at USD 387.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 566.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT Node and Gateway Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Hardware, End-use Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944771/?utm_source=GNW





The IoT node and gateway market includes major Tier I and II suppliers such as Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and so on. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.



Connectivity IC segment to account for the largest share of IoT node and gateway market during the forecast period

On the basis of Hardware, the IoT node and gateway market has been segmented into processor, sensor, connectivity IC, memory device, and logic device. the connectivity IC segment held the largest share of the overall IoT node and gateway market, in terms of volume. The increasing demand for better edge devices connectivity and significant developments in low-power connectivity technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), are the key factors supporting the growth of the connectivity IC segment.



Consumer application to account for the largest share of IoT node and gateway market during the forecast period

Based on end-use application, the IoT node and gateway market has been segmented into industrial and consumer.Consumer application held the largest share of the overall IoT node and gateway market to during the forecast period.



With the evolution of a number of consumer appliances that can connect to the Internet and smartphones, the growth of IoT technology in the consumer electronics segment is expected to receive a boost.



APAC is expected to register the highest growth of IoT node and gateway market during the forecast period

APAC is expected to register the highest growth in the IoT node and gateway market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.The growing penetration of the internet across commercial as well as residential spaces, broad consumer base, increasing disposable income, and improving IT infrastructure are some of the key determinants supplementing the growth of the IoT node and gateway market in APAC.



Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based services and rising trend of industrial automation are the key growth drivers for the IoT node and gateway market for commercial applications in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan.



Breakdown of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 55%, Tier 2 = 25%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: Directors = 50%, Managers = 20%, Vice Presidents = 25%, and Others = 5%

• By Region: North America = 40%, Europe = 35%, APAC = 15%, and RoW = 10%



Major players operating in the IoT node and gateway market are Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, TE Connectivity Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies, Microchip Technology Inc., Notion, Helium System Inc., Samsara Networks Inc., Beep Inc., Estimote Inc., Aaeon Technology Inc., Nexcom International Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Eurotech S.P.A, Adlink Technology Inc., Volansys Technologies, Embitel Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Lantronix, Inc., and Cradlepoint, Inc., and so on.



Research Coverage:

In this report, the IoT node and gateway market has been segmented on the basis of hardware, end-use application, and geography.The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market.



It gives a detailed view of the market across five main regions—North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the IoT node and gateway ecosystem.



Key Benefits to Buy the Report:

• This report includes statistics for the IoT node and gateway market based on hardware, end-use application, and geography, along with their respective market sizes.

• Value chain analysis and key industry trends have been provided for the market.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the IoT node and gateway market have been provided in detail in this report.

• This report would help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem and the recent development strategies adopted by the key players in the market, such as product launches/developments, contracts/collaborations/agreements/acquisitions.

