The IPTV market size is projected to grow from USD 50.9 billion in 2021 to 115.2 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8%

Based on Component, the hardware segment to accounts for a larger market size during the forecast period The IPTV market has been segmented by three components: hardware, software services.The deployment of IPTV has witnessed an increase in adoption, as serves a variety of purposes, such as live streaming and video on demand service.



The growing adoption of IPTV across all major verticals, such as media and entertainment, advertising and marketing, telecom and IT, healthcare and medical, gaming, online stores, to fuel the growth of the IPTV market.



Based on application, the non-linear television segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

The IPTV market has been segmented by application into linear television and non-linear television.Among application, non-linear segment is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period.



Non-linear TV services deliver media on demand to consumers. They are similar to video on demand services, in which consumers can watch their favorite TV program without waiting for a new episode, unlike traditional TV (linear TV).



Based on vertical, the media and entertainment segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

IPTV are gaining acceptance among all verticals to improve profitability and reduce overall costs.The major verticals adopting IPTV solutions are media and entertainment, advertising and marketing, telecom and IT, healthcare and medical, gaming, online stores.



Media and entertainment, by vertical segment, to account for a larger market size during the forecast period. The media and entertainment industry vertical seeks to interact with its consumers to achieve deeper customer engagement



North America to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.In North America,4K video streaming, video on demand and broadcasting solutions are considered highly effective by most organizations and verticals.



On the other hand, Europe is gradually incorporating these advanced solutions within its enterprises. APAC is witnessing a substantial rise in the adoption of IPTV owing to the increasing digitalization and rising demand for centrally managed systems.



Given below is the breakup of the primary respondents:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 25%, MEA – 10%, Latin America– 5%.

Some prominent players profiled in the study include AT&T (US), Verizon Communications (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Akamai Technologies (US), Broadcom Corporation (US), Airtel (India), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Tripleplay Services (India), MatrixStream Technologies (US), CISCO (US), Huawei (China), Sterlite Technologies (India), Exterity(India), Centurylink (US), Orange S.A (France), Setplex (US), Vytio IPTV Solutions (US), Netup (Russia), Foxtel (Australia), Commscope (US), Teledata (Germany), IQStream IPTV(US), Telebreeze (US), Solid IPTV(Australia), LeezTV (Turkey), Broadpeak TV (France), Aigutech Technologies(India), IPTVPORTAL (Russia).



Research coverage

The market study covers the IPTV market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component (hardware[router, set-top box, receiver, encoders], software and services [in-house services and managed services]), application (linear television and non-linear television), streaming type (video IPTV and non-video IPTV), subscription type (subscription free IPTV and subscription based IPTV), transmission type (wired and wireless), by device type(smartphones and tablets, smart TVs and desktops and laptops), by end user (SMEs,large enterprises and residential customer), Verticals (Media and entertainment; advertising and marketing; gaming; online stores; telecommunication and IT; healthcare and medical; and other verticals [education, and manufacturing]). The regional analysis of the IPTV market covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall IPTV market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

