ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

12 October 2021

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 11 October 2021 Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 4,250 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,162.0 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 35,937 ordinary shares, being 0.05% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

