One Day Online Healthcare Case Management Boot Camp: Strategies for Success in the Acute Care Setting and Beyond, November 8, 2021

This intense one-day program will give you the skills to succeed as a case manager or social worker in the new era of value-based reimbursement and accountable care.

The world of healthcare is changing so rapidly and so is the role of case management in that world! Whether you are reading or hearing about value-based reimbursement, the Affordable Care Act, the continuum of care, bundled payments, transitions in care, or accountable care organizations, case management is at the center of it all!

Because things are changing so rapidly, it can be a challenge to stay current and knowledgeable in the issues that most greatly impact your role as an acute care case manager or social worker. Reimbursement has changed dramatically as has utilization management, transitional planning and compliance.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has incorporated changes that impact on payments related to readmissions, length of stay and cost of care. Who is in a better place to address these issues than case managers and social workers! Finally, how do you measure your impact on the cost and quality of care and the reimbursement your organization receives for that care?

All these topics and more will be covered in this jam-packed one-day program. The day will start with an overview of the state of the art in case management today, how we got here, and where we are going in the future. From there we will discuss the often-confusing subject of all the roles that occur in best practice departments.

You will learn more about the complementary, but separate roles of RN case managers and social work case managers. From there, we will address best practice case management department, models. We will then review what utilization management and transitional planning really mean under the current CMS rules and the new CMS proposed rules. We will end our series with a discussion on the best ways to measure the outcomes of your case management department and its impact on the organization.

Whether you are new to case management or a seasoned pro, this program will provide you with the latest and most up-to-date topics and information that you will need to be at the top of your game and produce the best outcomes for you, your patients and your organization.

Learning Objectives:

Understand the history of case management, the current state, and directions for the future.

Describe contemporary case management roles and models.

Review the role of utilization management in an era of value-based purchasing.

Discuss how transitional planning can be done most effectively in the new healthcare environment.

Ensure that you and your case management department are maintaining compliance.

Understand the outcome measures you will need to measure the success of you and your case management department.

Key Topics Covered:



09:30 am - 10:30 am: Module 1 - "The State of the Art in Case Management: 2018 and Beyond"

10:30 am - 10:45 am: Break10:45 am - 12:00 pm: Module 2 - "Roles, Functions and Models for RN Case Managers and Social Workers"

12:00 am - 01:15 pm: Module 3 - "Utilization Management" What Does it Really Mean?"

01:15 pm - 02:15 pm: Lunch02:15 pm - 03:30 pm: Module 4 - "Transitional Planning Under the Current and Proposed CMS Rules"

03:30 pm - 03:45 pm: Break03:45 pm - 05:00 pm: Module 5 - "Applying Compliance Measures to Your Role as a Case Manager"

05:00 pm - 05:30 pm: Module 6 - "Measuring the Success of Your Case Management Model"

