US Companion Diagnostic Markets 2021-2025 - CDs are Poised to Revolutionize the Diagnostics Industry

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostic Markets 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail.
Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.
Companion Diagnostics are poised to revolutionize the diagnostics industry. The market is finally moving out of the lab and into the clinic. Oncology, especially immune-oncology is leading the way. And the FDA is holding the door open for this diagnostic technology of the future. But COVID-19 is impacting healthcare treatment everywhere and lowering demand for specialized cancer testing. Find out the latest outlook for this important market.
Learn all about how diagnostic players are jockeying for position with their pharmaceutical counterparts and creating new and significant business opportunities.
And some players are already taking the lead. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity. Diagnostic companies are trying to back the right horse. The science is racing forward. And the cost of molecular diagnostics continues to fall.
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
- Level of Care
- Immuno-oncology
- Liability
- Aging Population
Factors Limiting Growth
- State of knowledge
- Genetic Blizzard
- Protocol Resistance
- Regulation and coverage
Instrumentation and Automation
- Instruments Key to Market Share
- Bioinformatics Plays a Role
Diagnostic Technology Development
- Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
- Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture
- Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
- CGES Testing, A Brave New World
- Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay
Companion Diagnostics Recent Developments
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics 2020 Revenues Fall 56%
- Oncocyte Details Expansions Plans
- Agilent Acquires Resolution Biosciences
- Qiagen, Inovio Expand CDx Partnership
- AmoyDx, AstraZeneca Strike Ovarian Cancer CDx Alliance
- NeoGenomics to Grow Through CDx Agreements, Acquisitions
- Personalis Neoantigen Platform Driving Improved Immunotherapy Prediction
- Biocartis Collaborating with Endpoint Health on CDx Tests for Idylla Platform
- FDA Approves Foundation Medicine Test as CDx for Three Targeted Therapies
- Promega to Develop MSI Assay as CDx
- HTG Molecular Q2 Revenues Drop 66 Percent
- Guardant Health to Develop CDx for Janssen
- Burning Rock Bio, CStone Pharmaceuticals to Codevelop CDx .
- FDA Approval for FoundationOneCDx
- FDA finalizes CDx Guidance
- QIAGEN Launches CDx Therascreen BRAF Test
- Myriad Genetics Seeks Approval for Companion Diagnostic
- ARUP Labs Seek PMA for Hemophilia Gene Therapy CDx
- QIAGEN Builds on Global Collaboration with Amgen
- Foundation Medicine nabs 19th companion Dx
- Maze Therapeutics Uses CRISPR for Precision Medicine Companion Diagnostics
- Myriad Wins Japanese Approval for BRACAnalysis
- Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine
- Thermo Fisher's automated sequencer to offer same-day, pan-cancer test results
- Takeda, Prometheus Enter IBD Drug-Companion Diagnostic Partnership
- Thermo Fisher, Eli Lilly Ink CDx Collaboration in NSCLC, Thyroid Cancer
- Roche VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay approved as companion diagnostic
- Universal Genetic Testing for All Breast Cancer Patients
- Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health
- Biodesix Highlights Pipeline and Companion Diagnostic Development
Companies Mentioned
- 10x Genomics, Inc
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Aethlon Medical
- Agena Bioscience, Inc.
- Agilent
- Anchor Dx
- ANGLE plc
- ApoCell, Inc.
- ArcherDx, Inc
- ARUP Laboratories
- Asuragen
- AVIVA Biosciences
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Reference Laboratories
- Bio-Techne
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc
- Biodesix Inc
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- BioIVT
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bioview
- Bolidics
- Boreal Genomics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- Castle Biosciences, Inc.
- CellMax Life
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Charles River Laboratories
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Cynvenio
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp
- CytoTrack
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diagnologix LLC
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Exosome Sciences
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
- Genomic Health
- GenomOncology
- GILUPI Nanomedizin
- Grail, Inc.
- Guardant Health
- HalioDx
- HansaBiomed
- HeiScreen
- Helomics
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invivogen
- Invivoscribe
- Janssen Diagnostics
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
- MDx Health
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Millipore Sigma
- Miltenyi Biotec
- MIODx
- miR Scientific
- Molecular MD
- MyCartis
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- NeoGenomics
- New Oncology
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
- Oncocyte
- OncoDNA
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene2
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Rarecells SAS
- RareCyte
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Screencell
- Sense Biodetection.
- Serametrix
- Siemens Healthineers
- Silicon Biosystems
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc
- Singulomics
- SkylineDx
- Stratos Genomics
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Thrive Earlier Detection
- Todos Medical
- Trovagene
- Volition
- Vortex Biosciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vord04