The smart textiles market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2021 to USD 6.6 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2%

Energy harvesting and thermoelectricity function to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The science of energy harvesting materials has witnessed phenomenal progress in recent years.Technological advancements have enabled the development of new and distinctive molecular materials and devise artificial photosystems, and their applications are far more remote than the conventional solar cell technology.



The basic principle of wearable devices and their way of hybridizing with PV cells includes the mechanism of thermoregulation in humans.The growth in the use of wearable, mobile, and electronic textile-sensing devices has increased the need for keeping these devices powered continuously.



Many smart clothing providers have proposed the integration of energy harvesting capabilities into clothing, e.g., solar energy harvesting, which is one of the most investigated avenues due to the abundance of solar energy. Many start-ups and research institutions are actively involved in developing this technology.



Military and protection vertical to dominate the smart textile market during the forecast period.

In 2020, the military and protection segment accounted for the largest size of the smart textiles market and is also expected to hold its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Smart textiles for military application offer various features such as advanced insulation properties and ballistics protection, as well as are made from waterproof fabric, while some are capable of health monitoring and equipped with GPS systems, sensors, and motion trackers.



APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.APAC region is witnessing increased demand for smart textiles attributed to the rapidly expanding healthcare industry.



Smart textiles are used for continuously monitoring the patient’s condition and receiving communication and positioning. Development of manufacturing hubs in countries like China and India will drive the demand in APAC region.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the smart textiles market. Following is the breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 25%, Directors – 20%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: North America– 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 10%

The report profiles key players in the smart textiles market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are DuPont (US), Alphabet (US), Jabil (US), AIQ Smart Clothing (Taiwan), Sensoria (US), Gentherm (US), Interactive Wear (Germany), Outlast Technologies (US), Adidas (Germany), Hexoskin (Canada), TenCate (Netherlands), Clim8 (France), Nike (US), Sensing Tex (Spain), Thermosoft International (US), Milliken & Company (US), Applycon (US), Peratech (UK), CHARNAUD (South Africa), Footfalls & Heartbeats (UK), Volt Smart Yarns (US), Samsung(South Korea), Ambiotex (Germany), Microsoft (US) and LifeSense Group (Netherlands).



Research Coverage

This report segments the smart textiles market based on type, function, vertical and region. It also describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about this market, as well as includes market share analysis, value chain analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, trade analysis, ecosystem, technological trends, pricing analysis, key patents, standards and frameworks, and case studies/use cases.



Reasons to Buy This Report



The report will help leaders/new entrants in the smart textiles market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the smart textile market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for all subsegments across regions.

2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about the smart textiles market.

3. The report will help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the smart textile market. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem.

