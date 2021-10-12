Final result of mandatory takeover offer submitted by Spar Nord Bank A/S to the shareholders of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S

English Danish

Company announcement no. 24





In accordance with section 21 of the Executive Order on Takeover Bids and as described in the offer document, Spar Nord Bank A/S (“Spar Nord”) announces the final result of the mandatory takeover offer for the shareholders of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S (“DAB”).

Spar Nord has received valid acceptances for 76,709 shares pursuant to the mandatory takeover offer for the shareholders of DAB on 9 September 2021.

This means, Spar Nord will hold 36.71 % of the share capital and the voting rights in DAB after settlement of the offer.

The offer is expected to be settled on 14 October 2021.





