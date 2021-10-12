The global food extrusion market is estimated to be valued at USD 73.1 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 99.7 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.4%

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Extrusion Market by Extruder, Process, Product Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05139369/?utm_source=GNW

In developing countries, the food extrusion market is also evolving in response to the rapidly increasing demand for convenience product type options.



The Flours and Starches has 13.4% share in by product type segment

Extrusion of flours and starches is a physical modification method involving high heat and shear.Extrusion of flour and starch granules causes changes in their morphological and molecular structure depending on several factors, including moisture content, cooking temperature, and mechanical & thermal energy input.



Extruded flours and starches can have improved functionality in food applications, particularly in hot or cold applications. Extrusion of starchy food results in gelatinization, partial or complete destruction of the crystalline structure and molecular fragmentation of starch polymers, as well as protein denaturation, and formation of complexes between starch and lipids, and between protein and lipids.



The contra-twin screw extruder has short intensive work zone minimizes the wasted energy resulting from traditional extrusion systems

Contra twin screw extruder is a new extrusion technology designed with twin screw extrusion features but with re-engineered screw designs and rotation direction.It consists of extruders with two parallel contra-rotating screws suitable for granulation and extrusion of tubing, profiles, and sheets.



The issues faced with the existing extrusion technology have been addressed by introducing contra twin screw extruders. Contra twin screw extruders are designed for a long run and smooth operation with advanced engineered materials for all exchangeable wear parts.



The Italy has highest CAGR in food extrusion market in 2020.”.

Snacking has its significance in Italy and has comparatively reduced the custom of a three-course meal per day.Foodservice represents opportunities for the companies to promote their brands among consumers and drive the sales in the retail channel.



In addition to this, the demand for extruded food from the food sector maximizes commercial opportunities for medium-sized extruded food manufacturing companies.Quality, convenience, and innovation have offset the impact of declining consumer disposable income and drive the sales of these products.



An increasing trend of health concerns, coupled with convenience, has helped the growth of the food extrusion market in this region. Italy has a large number of extruded food manufacturing companies as well as extrusion machinery manufacturing companies.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 33%, Tier 2 - 44%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: Managers - 75%, and CXOs - 25%

• By Region: Europe - 39%, Asia Pacific – 35%, North America - 15%, RoW – 11%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Bühler (Switzerland)

• Akron Tool & Die (US)

• Baker Perkins (UK),

• Coperion (Germany)

• GEA (Germany)

• KAHL Group (Germany)

• Triott Group (Netherlands)

• Flexicon (US)

• Groupe Legris Industries (Belgium)

• The Bonnot Company (US)

• American Extrusion International (US)

• Shandong Light M&E Co., Ltd (China)

• Snactek (India)

• Doering systems, inc. (US)

• PacMoore (US)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the food extrusion market on the basis of food products types, by extruders, by process, and regions. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global food extruders, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the food extrusion market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the food extrusion market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05139369/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________