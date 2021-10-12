New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Woodworking Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173905/?utm_source=GNW

, IMA Schelling Group GmbH, KTCC Woodworking Machinery, Rojek Woodworking Machinery Inc., Cheng Kuang Machinery, Vigano Mario Srl, Linze Woodworking Machinery Co., Daltons Wadkin, Hermance Machine Company, and Rilesa.



The global woodworking machinery market is expected to grow from $3.57 billion in 2020 to $3.86 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The woodworking machinery market consists of sales of woodworking machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that convert raw wood materials into structural products including plywood, boards, and beams for use in construction, shipbuilding, furniture, and others.Woodworking machines are particularly built machinery that is used in workshops to cut, saw, plane, or drill wood for furniture making.



These machines are primarily powered by electric motors or are mechanical and are widely used in woodworking to provide fine dimensions and shapes.



The main types of products in woodworking machinery are thickness planer, grinding machines, chain or chisel mortise, routers, wood lathes, and others.Thickness planers are used to chisel wood from the surface of boards to either make rough surfaces flat and smooth or to reduce their thickness.



The different operating principles include mechanical, electrical and are available in online and offline sales channels. It is implemented in various verticals including furniture industry, construction industry, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the woodworking machinery market in 2020.North America was the second-largest market in the woodworking machinery market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Technological advancements are shaping the woodworking machinery market.Major companies operating in the woodworking machinery sector are focused on developing technological solutions for woodworking machinery to satisfying the rising market demand.



For instance, in March 2019, Vitap, an Italy-based manufacturer of woodworking machines used cutting-edge technology to update the entire range of woodworking machines as well as create entirely new solutions for the rapidly changing industry. The recent advancements of Vitap intend to adopt improved manufacturing processes in both large and small businesses.



In May 2019, JPW Industries, a US-based company that manufactures metalworking and woodworking equipment company acquired Baileigh Industrial for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition improves JPW Industries’ product portfolio of high-quality metalworking and woodworking products globally.



Baileigh Industrial is a US-based company that designs and manufactures industrial metalworking and woodworking machinery.



The increasing adoption of the automated woodworking machinery market is expected to propel the growth of the woodworking machinery market in the forecast period.The growing emphasis in the industry on assuring flexibility and highly customized goods has resulted in a greater demand for highly specialized woodworking machinery in the manufacturing process.



As a result, automation technologies have been integrated into traditional woodworking equipment.For instance, in 2019, Biesse Group, an Italy-based company that provides technologies for processing wood, glass, stone, advanced material, and metal automated its 5-axis heads, a woodworking device on its manufacturing line, to minimize travel period and enhance machine accuracy on production lines.



Therefore, the increasing adoption of automated woodworking machinery drives the growth of the woodworking machinery market.



The countries covered in the woodworking machinery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

