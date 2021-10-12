Worldwide Ergometer Industry to 2030 - Increase in Disposable Income and Purchasing Power Across Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ergometer Market by Type, End User and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ergometer market size was valued at $ 1,042.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 2,302.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Walking and running are most popular fitness activities. Therefore, more and more consumers choose training equipment with real-time data to enhance their overall experience. For example, the introduction of a treadmill ergometer (a combination of a standard stepper and a treadmill) has had a positive impact on the demand for effective aerobic training products.



The global market for ergometer is witnessing significant growth mainly due to increase in public awareness regarding their health and the widespread adoption of electric exercise equipment in sports and fitness. In addition, people are increasingly inclined to perform cardiovascular exercises to minimize the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle, which drives the market growth. North America is the largest market with the highest product penetration rate and extensive brand influence in the region. It is expected that the region will have a demand for exercise bike treadmills through online and offline channels, as consumers are increasingly investing in comfortable fitness equipment. The availability of a wide range of physical activity monitoring products is expected to drive the growth of the global market. The treadmill ergometer provides personalized feedback for various sports activities such as walking and running for easy tracking. Real-time fitness and various product innovations, such as the development of improved treadmill ergometers for steppers and treadmills to improve cardiovascular efficiency drive the market growth.



The ergometer market is majorly used for cardio exercise and overweight management. Increase in use of treadmills in gyms, health centers, and residential areas accelerate the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, the need for physical activity to maintain health and wellness fuels the market growth. Aerobic exercise machines, including treadmills, are designed to promote the growth of the global treadmill market. For example, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), coronary heart disease (CHD) was one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. in 2016, and approximately 43.2% of deaths can be attributed to cardiovascular disease.



According to the ergometer market analysis, the ergometer market is segmented into type, end user, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into ergometer cycles, ergometer treadmills, upper body ergometer, ergometer rowing, and others. By end user, it is segregated into hospitals and private clinics, health clubs and gyms, home consumers, and others. Depending on sales channel, it is divided into B2B suppliers, specialty retail stores, e commerce, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA).



The players operating in the global market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Aspel SA, CORTEX Biophysik GmbH, Emotion fitness gmbh & co. Kg, Ergo-fit, Ergoline GmbH, HealthCare International, Lode BV The Netherlands, Monark Exercise AB, Schiller and TECHNOGYM S.P.A.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ergometer market along with the current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing health concerns

3.5.1.2. Increase in obese population

3.5.1.3. Increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle

3.5.1.4. Upsurge in number of gyms and fitness clubs

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost of ergometers

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in disposable income and purchasing power across emerging economies

3.5.3.2. Upsurge in young population in developing countries

3.6. Market Share Analysis (2020)

3.6.1. By type

3.6.2. By end user

3.6.3. By sales channel

3.6.4. By Region

3.7. Parent Market Analysis

3.8.% of health expenditures spent on overweight and related conditions, 2020-2050

3.9. Overweight or obese population

3.10. Impact of Covid-19 on ergometer market

3.10.1. Overview

3.10.2. Post COVID-19 supply chain dynamics



CHAPTER 4: ERGOMETER MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Ergometer cycles

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Ergometer treadmills

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Upper Body Ergometers

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Ergometer rowing

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 5: ERGOMETER MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Hospitals & Private Clinics

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Health Clubs/ Gyms

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. Home Consumers

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 6: ERGOMETER MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. B2B Suppliers

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. Specialty Retail Stores

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.4. E Commerce

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 7: ERGOMETER MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Product mapping

8.2. Competitive dashboard

8.3. Competitive heat map

8.4. Key player positioning



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Monark Exercise AB

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.2. HealthCare International

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.3. ASPEL SA

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.4. Ergo-Fit GmbH & Co KG

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.5. ergoline GmbH

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.6. SCHILLER

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.7. TECHNOGYM

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.8. EMOTION FITNESS GMBH & CO. KG

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.9. Lode B. V.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.10. CORTEX Biophysik GmbH

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rxw5x9