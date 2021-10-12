New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173898/?utm_source=GNW

The global 3D printing materials market is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2020 to $1.27 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26.4%.



The 3D printing materials market consists of sales of 3D printing materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the 3D printing process to create prototypes and parts of plastics and glasses. 3D printing is a form of additive manufacturing that involves building three-dimensional solid items by layering materials on top of each other.



The main types of 3D printing materials are polymers, metals, ceramic, and others.Metal additive manufacturing, often known as metal 3D printing, is built on sintering or melting amorphous powder metal in a 3D space to create any structure.



The different technologies include fused deposition modeling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), stereolithography (SLA), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), others and are available in various forms such as powder, filament, liquid. It is implemented in several verticals such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, consumer goods, construction, and others.



North America was the largest region in the 3D printing materials market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The growing technological advancements are gaining significant popularity in the 3D printing materials market.Major companies operating in the 3D printing materials sector are focused on developing new technologies to enhance design capabilities and improve the user experience.



For instance, in October 2020, Formlabs, a US-based 3D printing technology developer and manufacturer launched two new proprietary materials such as Rigid 10K Resin and a reformulation of Draft Resin based on 3D printing technology.Users can print up to four times faster with the reformulated Draft Resin compared with currently existing resins while retaining the greatest level of accuracy and enhancing part quality.



Rigid 10K Resin is the stiffest material in Formlabs’ whole offering, satisfying the demand for a stiffer, more heat, and chemically resistant substance among engineering and manufacturing clients.



In June 2020, Royal DSM, a Netherlands-based life sciences and materials sciences company acquired Clariant’s 3D printing materials business for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition allows DSM to offer customers rapid product development iterations for filaments and pellets based on application needs.



Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based company that offers 3D printing materials.



The rising demand for 3D printing materials in the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the 3D printing materials market in the forecast period. 3D printing technology has enabled amazing breakthroughs in the automotive sector, starting from the ability to produce rapid prototypes to the widespread fabrication of final car parts and, finally, the 3D manufacturing of practically entire automobiles. The automotive industry has accepted 3D printing and is increasingly utilizing its capabilities regularly. For instance, According to Machine Design, a US-based trade journal the automotive sector is expected to spend roughly $530 million on 3D printing materials by 2021. Therefore, the increasing demand for 3D printing materials in the automotive industry drives the growth of the 3D printing materials market.



