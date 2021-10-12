Friendable Announces Initial Kickoff of Digital Advertising and Social Media Campaigns for Its Fan Pass Livestream Artist Platform

Campaigns began testing on Facebook and other networks that align with the Company’s target user demographics, designed to focus on artist acquisition and genre diversity

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce the official launch of its digital advertising and social media campaigns, aimed at attracting artists across various music genres.

As the Company enters the 4th quarter of 2021, its Fan Pass platform has begun extending its brand awareness and artist offering to various artist groups and genre-specific targets that include industry managers, venues, and music-related booking services. In conjunction with digital creatives and various messaging strategies deployed to test conversions, Fan Pass has additionally coupled its own efforts with the services of recently retained Lobeline Communications, which is handling all public relations and accelerated social media coverage for the Company. Additionally, the Company intends to expand testing to Google, Tik Tok and YouTube following initial metrics and data received.

“As we enter the final quarter of the year, we have our sights set on testing, converting and growing our artist and fan bases. At the same time, we continue monetizing our service offering and fan subscriptions. From inception, the Fan Pass livestream platform has seen our business model perform at a micro level; now, it’s time to add some scale to our artist and fan subscribers, as well as testing additional fee-based service offerings that are truly needed and appreciated by the independent artist community. As the results unfold, Fan Pass will report on metrics, conversions, rankings, and revenues we feel have garnered enough traction to extrapolate results and push for scale as the campaign builds momentum or adjusts based on response rates. We remain focused and confident about what we have seen to date – it’s all about relationships, scale and continuing to iterate our technology as we grow,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com.

