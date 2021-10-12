Global Focused Ion Beam Market Report 2021: Rise in Counterfeit Semiconductors Spurred by Chip Shortage to Drive Demand for Focused Ion Beam in Counterfeit Detection

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Focused Ion Beam - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Focused Ion Beam Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

Global market for Focused Ion Beam estimated at US$826.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period.

Ga+ Liquid Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$916.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas Field segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.7% share of the global Focused Ion Beam market.

Growing focus on semiconductor failure analysis is expected to drive demand for focused ion beam technology. Electronic components can have multiple failure modes, which can be classified in many different ways, such as by cause or time. Failures could occur due to various causes, including impact or stress, mechanical shock, ionizing radiation, excess voltage or current and excess temperature.

In semiconductor devices, issues related to device packaging can cause failures owing to short or open circuits, mechanical stress on the device, and contamination. Failures typically occur either in the early stages of the part`s lifetime or close to the ending stages. Burn-in procedures are typically utilized for detecting early failures.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $301 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $178.8 Million by 2026

The Focused Ion Beam market in the U.S. is estimated at US$301 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$178.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$194.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

An Overview of Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Technology

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured)

Carl Zeiss AG

EAG Laboratories

Fibics, Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Nanosurf AG

Raith GmbH

Tescan Orsay Holding, A.S.

zeroK NanoTech Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for the Semiconductor Industry, a Key End-Use Sector, to Spur Demand for Focused Ion Beam in Semiconductor Production & Manufacturing

COVID-19 Temporarily Disrupts Electronics/Semiconductor Demand & Value Chain in 2020, Before Making a Quick & Massive Rebound

The Pandemic Hits the Gas Pedal Accelerating the Pace of Digitalization

Rise in Counterfeit Semiconductors Spurred by Chip Shortage to Drive Demand for Focused Ion Beam in Counterfeit Detection

Why the Semiconductor Industry is Facing a Chip Shortage?

Why Identifying Counterfeit ICs is Important & How Focused Ion Beam Can Help?

Growing Focus on Semiconductor Failure Analysis Drives Demand for Focused Ion Beam

Growing Focus on Biomaterials Development to Benefit Market Growth

Here's How Focused Ion Beam Technique Revolutionizes the Study of Biological Samples and Biomaterials

Growing Miniaturization of Electronic Components Drives Demand for Focused Ion Beam

Miniaturization Increases Risk of Failure & Hence Significance of Focused Ion Beam

Expanding Application of Focused Ion Beam Systems in Material Science to Spur Growth

Rise in Nanofabrication Bodes Well for Market Growth

Rise of Nanodevices Pushes Up the Importance of Nanofabrication

Here's Why Focused Ion Beam Nanofabrication for Nanostructures and Devices is Growing in Popularity

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utz6cu