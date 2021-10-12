Global Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Clinical Trials Report 2021: Overview of Trial Numbers and their Average Enrollment in Top Countries

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2021" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The clinical trial report provides an overview of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Clinical trials scenario.

This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) . Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type.

Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope

the report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

the report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

the report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

the Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years

Report provides latest news for the past three months

Reasons to Buy

Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment

Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost

Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market which helps in identifying key business opportunities

Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market

Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials

Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level

Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) to Infectious Disease Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) to Infectious Disease Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Top Companies Participating in Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Prominent Drugs

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

