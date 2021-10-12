North America Pet Care Markets, 2021-2025 - Positive Growth Owing to Continuance of Pet Humanization and Sustained Premiumization in Pet Food

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Pet Care Market Size, Share & Analysis by Country, By Category (Dog Food, Cat Food, Other Pet Food, Cat Litter, Pet Healthcare, Pet Dietary Supplements and Others), By Pet Food Type, Forecast and Opportunities, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Pet Care Market accounts for a maximum value share of over 46% in global pet care industry and the region's pet care market recorded positive growth owing to continuance of pet humanization and sustained premiumization in pet food.

The pandemic allowed home bound North American pet owners to spend more time with their pets and they ended up rewarding their pets with more premium products such as dog and cat treats.

During the pandemic, the US alone saw more than 14% rise in pet adoptions with around 30,000 pets finding homes from hundreds of pet rescue organizations.

North America region is exhibiting higher demand for weight management pet food as according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, around 56% of cats and 41% of dogs in the US are overweight. In terms of category performance, pet dietary supplement is recording higher value CAGR than other regions.

The region's strong dog and cat population and ongoing economic recovery post Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the continuance of premiumization in pet food and other pet care products will take region pet care industry to USD 67 billion by 2025.

New Product Launches:

Mars Inc. launched plant-based dog food under the Karma brand name in 2021, the product contains more than 60% plant-based superfoods such as flaxseed, chickpeas, dried coconut, chia seed, dried pumpkin, kale, etc. and supplemented with real chicken or white fish for optimal nutrition.

Mars also launched a single-serve cat treat under its Temptations with Tuna, Chicken, and Salmon varieties. The region also witnessed new product launches from Nestle Purina, Big Heart Pet Brands, Tyson Pet Products Inc., and other smaller firms in the dog and cat food category.

Nestle Purina & Mars Inc. Lead:

Nestle Purina and Mars Inc. continue to lead the North American pet care market on the back of strong brand contribution from Purina Friskies, Purina Gourmet and Pedigree and Iams respectively. Other prominent brands include Blue Buffalo, Purina One, Hill's Prescription, and Hill's Science. Private labels brands especially Wal-Mart also sees moderate value sales in the region.

E-retailers Register Strong Growth:

E-retailers thrived significantly in 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, which kept pet parents away from large retailers like hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters and instead chose to shop online. The shift to e-retailers helped the channel to record strong growth especially in Q1 and Q2 of 2020.

Furthermore, as per our internal survey conducted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico over 60% of e-shoppers said that they would continue buying their pet food from e-retailers in the post-pandemic period as well. Consumers also chose pet shops, as their knowledgeable staffs create a unique retailing experience for pet owners, thus helping the channel to see improved sales.

