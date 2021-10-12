Respiratory Protective Equipment Market valuation would exceed $11.25 billion by 2027, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Respiratory Protective Equipment Market was estimated at $8.26 billion in 2020 and is slated to exceed USD 11.25 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers an in-depth analysis of major investment pockets, market size & estimations, wavering market trends, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and top winning strategies.

Increased use of respiratory protective equipment in the medical sector is likely to boost industry growth. In the medical and healthcare sector, half face masks are used to a larger extent by doctors and nurses while supplied air respirators are used for patients in critical conditions.

The air purifying respirator product segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% and account for around 33% of revenue share by 2027 driven by the widespread usage of these respirators in several applications such as industrial, medical & healthcare, military & aviation, and by other consumers for protection against pollutants, pollen grains, dust, disease-causing agents in hospitals, etc.

Furthermore, the Supplied air respirator segment accounted for 55.6% of revenue share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2027 owing to the rising industrialization in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Brazil. Supplied-air respirators are widely used in mining, construction, and chemical industries.

The medical & healthcare segment is the second largest consumer of the respiratory protective equipment and accounted for around 35% of revenue share in 2020. Respiratory protective equipment is used extensively in the pharmaceutical industry during the formulation of different dosage forms to protect from hazardous chemicals, such as acids, phenols, and other aromatic chemicals, etc., produced during handling of different ingredients of the formulation. The global healthcare industry is anticipated to cross USD 1 trillion by 2022.

Asia Pacific respiratory protective equipment market is expected to reach around USD 2.8 billion by 2027, registering with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2027 owing to the rapidly growing construction, mining, chemical manufacturing, metal fabrication, agriculture industries. Increasing awareness about healthcare that is resulting in increased consumer spending is expected to fuel the industry growth in the region. Additionally, there is tremendous growth in the food industry due to the rapidly growing population.

Prominent companies in the RPE industry include 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Honeywell International Inc., RPB Safety LLC, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA), Bullard, Delta Plus Group, The Gerson Company, Intech Safety Private Limited, Kimberley-Clark Corp., Gentex Corporation, Uvex Safety Group, Moldex-Metric Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cam Lock Limited, Kasco srl, Scandia Gear Europe B.V., and Imbema Cleton BV, among others.

