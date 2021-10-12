Global e-prescribing system market size to expand at 30% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global e-prescribing system market was valued USD 1,178.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7392.3 million by the end of the forecast period 2021-2027, exhibiting an annual growth rate of 30% throughout.

Proceeding further, the research document studies the business sphere exhaustively by dividing it based on type, application scope, and regional ambits. Verifiable projections for variables like market share and growth rate of each segment over the analysis period are given as well. Moving to the competitive landscape section, data pertaining to leading companies in terms of their products & services offerings, market position, profit margins, and investment portfolio is incorporated to help stakeholders in decision making.

Increasing adoption of electronic health records in line with rapid digitalization of healthcare sector to cut down costs and minimize human errors are catalyzing the industry growth. Further, supportive government policies are complementing market development.

Moreover, enhanced quality of care, better safety of patients, and reduced chances of prescription errors are the key factors driving the demand for electronic prescribing solutions.

Elaborating further on the subject, electronic prescribing also known as e-prescribing is a process that involves electronic generation of prescriptions to enable physicians and medical practitioners in transmitting them directly to pharmacies from point-of-care clinics. This process helps conduct security checks, compile historical data of patient, and encapsulate medical lists.

Regional analysis overview:

Key contributors to global e-prescribing system industry are North America (Canada, U.S.), Europe (France, U.K., Germany, Russia, Italy, Nordics), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey).

Experts cite that North America held majority of the market share in the recent past and will likely garner strong returns in the upcoming years owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and accelerated adoption of e-prescribing solutions in the region.

Further, the ongoing opioid crisis in the U.S. is accelerating the demand for electronic prescriptions as they make it easier for healthcare personnel to provide controlled substances to patients who legitimately require them while making it hard to commit fraud or abuse.

Competitive landscape review:

Henry Schein Inc., Surescripts, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., HealthFusion Inc., Athenahealth Inc., EClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion Inc., Medi-HER, DrFirst.com Inc., and Bizmatics Inc. are the leading companies formulating the competitive landscape of worldwide e-prescribing system market.

Development and launches of new innovative products and expansion in emerging economies are anticipated to help businesses outperform competitors and enhance their profit margins in the forthcoming years. Besides, strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions will also help industry players in improving their market position.

Global E-Prescribing System Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Integrated Systems

Standalone Systems

Global E-Prescribing System Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Office-based physicians

Hospitals

Global E-Prescribing System Market, by Region (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

France

Germany

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Nordics

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

Global E-Prescribing System Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Henry Schein Inc.

Surescripts

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

HealthFusion Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

EClinicalWorks

Practice Fusion Inc.

Medi-EHR

DrFirst.com Inc.

Bizmatics Inc.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global E-Prescribing System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Stand-Alone Systems

1.2.3 Integrated Systems

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global E-Prescribing System Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Office-Based Physicians

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global E-Prescribing System Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 E-Prescribing System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-Prescribing System Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 E-Prescribing System Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 E-Prescribing System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 E-Prescribing System Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 E-Prescribing System Market Trends

2.3.2 E-Prescribing System Market Drivers

2.3.3 E-Prescribing System Market Challenges

2.3.4 E-Prescribing System Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top E-Prescribing System Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top E-Prescribing System Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global E-Prescribing System Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global E-Prescribing System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-Prescribing System Revenue

3.4 Global E-Prescribing System Market Concentration Ratio

3.5 E-Prescribing System Key Players Head office and Area Served

4 E-Prescribing System Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global E-Prescribing System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global E-Prescribing System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 E-Prescribing System Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global E-Prescribing System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global E-Prescribing System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America E-Prescribing System Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Country

7 Europe

7.1 Europe E-Prescribing System Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe E-Prescribing System Market Size by Country

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific E-Prescribing System Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific E-Prescribing System Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific E-Prescribing System Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America E-Prescribing System Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Country

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa E-Prescribing System Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa E-Prescribing System Market Size by Country

11 Key Players Profiles





