LegalRideshare Opens Offices in Ohio to Help Injured Drivers & Gig Workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalRideshare, the first law firm in the United States to focus exclusively on Uber, Lyft and app-based accident and injury claims, has opened offices in Ohio to support the local driver and gig worker community.

Greening, a native of Columbus, Ohio, and an Ohio University alumnus, founded LegalRideshare LLC, in 2015, in Chicago, Illinois. The firm has recently expanded to Ohio, partnering with the Columbus-based law firm Barkan Meizlish DeRose, LLP.

As the leading law firm for gig economy workers , LegalRideshare has secured millions of dollars for injured drivers, passengers, and victims. The firm serves as the national voice on gig economy law, policy and safety issues, having been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, CNN, and many other national media outlets.

LegalRideshare LLC regularly uses its resources to protect rideshare and gig workers. Last year, the firm offered a "sick-day" program for drivers who lost wages due to COVID-19. In 2018, the firm secured drivers' right to advertise in their cars, providing a source of income for workers who often struggle to earn more than minimum wage.

To learn more about how the LegalRideshare team can provide important information or legal representation regarding ridesharing accidents, please visit its website .

About LegalRideshare

LegalRideshare LLC (LegalRideshare.com) is the first law firm in the United States to focus exclusively on Uber, Lyft and app-based accident and injury claims. Its legal team is dedicated to protecting injured drivers, passengers, and victims. The law firm recently expanded to Ohio, partnering with the Columbus-based law firm, Barkan Meizlish DeRose, LLP. Greening originally hails from Columbus, Ohio, is a graduate of Ohio University, and is a former editor at The Athens News, in Athens, Ohio.

Media Contact

Bryant Greening

Bryant@LegalRideshare.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment