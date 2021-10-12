Global Market for Oxygenators (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Eurosets, Livanova and Medtronic Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Oxygenators 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for oxygenators should grow from $207.4 million in 2021 to $294.6 million by 2026, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The North American market for oxygenators should grow from $74.5 million in 2021 to $102.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific market for oxygenators should grow from $46.0 million in 2021 to $69.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report serves as an ideal guide for the subscribers wishing to understand the oxygenator market extensively in terms of the science behind oxygenators, revenues, technology innovations, key manufacturers and competitors. In this report, the market estimates are provided considering new sales of oxygenator machines for human use only.

This report provides an overview and the following information at a country level for various categories, as well as the distribution share and competitive landscape in the market -

Comprehensive data related to the market revenue, company share and distribution share.

Corporate-level profiles of key companies operating in the United States and other key countries' oxygenator markets, which include a brief overview of the company, its business activities, and its hold or presence in the respective market. The selection of the companies is based on their operational presence and sales performance.

A list of key products under development by key companies in which these products are being clinically investigated.

The market is segmented based on product type, type. surgical application, end user and geography. By product, the market is segmented as membrane oxygenators and bubble oxygenators. By type, the market is segmented by adult oxygenators and pediatric oxygenators. By surgical application, the market is segmented as respiratory, cardiac, extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) and others. By end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, clinics and ambulatory care centers. By geography, the market is segmented as North America, including the United States, Mexico and Canada; Europe, including Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific, including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the Rest of Asia-Pacific; South America, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and the Rest of South America; and the Middle East and Africa, including South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

The Report Includes

50 data tables and 7 additional tables

An overview of the global market for oxygenator medical devices used in the medical industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Discussion of major factors driving the growth of this market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies in cardiopulmonary surgeries

Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for oxygenators, and corresponding market share analysis by product, type, application, end-user, and geographic region

Impact of the COVID-19 on the market for oxygenators, R&D efforts and the need to reinvent medical ventilators, current status and impact on Medtech

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for oxygenators in clinical diagnostics of cardiovascular diseases

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

Competitive landscape of the major players operating in the global oxygenators market, their competitive environment and product portfolio analysis

Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including Chalice Medical Ltd., Eurosets SRL, Livanova PLC, Medtronic PLC, Microsoft, Nipro Corp., Terumo Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Oxygenators

Definition of Oxygenator

History of Oxygenators

Types of Oxygenators Products

Membrane Oxygenators

Bubble Oxygenators

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure

Growing Geriatric Population: Increasing Need for Oxygenators

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiopulmonary Disorders

Market Restraints

Regulatory Constraints

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Overview

Membrane Oxygenators

Market Analysis

Bubble Oxygenators

Market Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

Overview

Market Analysis

Adult Oxygenators

Pediatric Oxygenators

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Surgical Application

Overview

Respiratory

Cardiac Surgery

Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)

Other Types of Oxygenator Applications

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Overview

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Medical Device Industry Scenario

Global Market for Oxygenators

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Industry Scenario

Market Opportunities

Scope for Product Innovations

Emerging Markets: A Ray of Hope for Struggling Manufacturers

Key Developments

Competitor Market Share

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Chalice Medical Ltd.

Eurosets Srl

Getinge Ab

Livanova Plc

Medtronic Plc

Microport Scientific Corp.

Nipro Corp.

Terumo Corp.

