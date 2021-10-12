The Global Field-Programmable Gate Array Market is expected to grow by $ 1.84 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Field-Programmable Gate Array Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647436/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the field-programmable gate array market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high adoption of smartphones and tablets globally, demand for optimization in big data analytics, and the development of efficient FPGAs. In addition, the high adoption of smartphones and tablets globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The field-programmable gate array market analysis includes type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The field-programmable gate array market is segmented as below:

By Type

• High-end FPGA

• Mid-end FPGA

• Low-end FPGA



By Application

• Telecommunication

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Consumer electronics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased proliferation of IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the field-programmable gate array market growth during the next few years. Also, automation in automobiles and shift to PLDs from ASICs and ASSPs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on field-programmable gate array market covers the following areas:

• Field-programmable gate array market sizing

• Field-programmable gate array market forecast

• Field-programmable gate array market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading field-programmable gate array market vendors that include Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Flex Logix Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Menta, Microchip Technology Inc., QuickLogic Corp., and Xilinx Inc. Also, the field-programmable gate array market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

