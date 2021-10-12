The Worldwide Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology Industry is Expected to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The current report offers a detailed picture of media, sera and reagents in biotechnology. This report highlights the current and future market potential for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market.

This report also covers market projections through 2026 and key market players.

The global market for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology is estimated to grow from $5.0 billion in 2021 to $7.4 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% of during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

North American market for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology is estimated to grow from $1.7 billion in 2021 to $2.3 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9% of during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Asia-Pacific market for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology is estimated to grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $1.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5% of during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report details market shares of media, sera and reagents in cell culture. Market analysis in the media segment is divided into specialty media and classical media based on composition.

Based on formulation, the media are divided into powdered media and ready-to-use liquid media. Based on serum component, media are segmented into serum-free media and serum-requiring media. The market for sera is segmented based on the source of serum into fetal bovine serum and other sera which includes sera from animal sources such as goats, porcine, rabbits, etc.

The reagents market is segmented into reagents: biological response modifiers, cell dissociation reagents and others (amino acids, antibiotics, etc.). By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and South America. North America includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Report Includes:

61 data tables and 44 additional tables

An updated review of current and future global markets for media, sera and reagents in the cell culture industry and its sub-segments

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Discussion of major factors driving the growth of this market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies related to media, sera, and reagents in biotechnology

Estimation of the market size and market forecast for global media, sera, and reagents in biotechnology, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end use, and region

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East and Africa

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for cell culture products; and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of patent issued for cell culture media, sera and reagents in biotechnology across each major category

Insight into the recent industry strategies, M&A deals of the major players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Bio-Techne, Corning Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cell culture is the in vitro cultivation of cells in a controlled environment. Cell culture is gaining importance in biopharmaceutical industries with the growing demand for cell culture techniques in drug discovery and the production of biotherapeutics. Cell culture is used in academic research institutes to understand the physiology and biochemistry of cells.

Media, sera and reagents play an important role in the success of cell culture technology. The growing demand for novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic disease and extensive research activities in regenerative medicine are anticipated to create high growth for media, sera and reagents during the forecast period.

The intent of this study is to provide readers with detailed information regarding cell culture, along with factors influencing market and key developments, with the goal of enabling decision-making regarding expansion and penetration in this market.

This report seeks to address the critically important topics of changing market dynamics, emerging players and technologies, strategies for accessing emerging markets and specific disease segments and geographies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Industry Definitions

Historical Background of the Evolution of Cell Culture

Types of Cell Culture

Primary Culture

Secondary Culture

Morphology of Cells in Culture

Cell Culture Contamination and Quality Control

Cell Culture Contamination

Quality Controls in Cell Culture

Basic Components of Culture Media

Buffering Systems

Phenol Red

Inorganic Salts

Amino Acids

Carbohydrates

Proteins and Peptides

Fatty Acids and Lipids

Vitamins

Trace Elements

Media Supplements

Antibiotics

Serum

Cell Culture Applications

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Outbreak

Impact of COVID-19 on Markets

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Demand

Technological Advancements

Expansion of Cell Cultures

R&D and Regenerative Medicines

Market Restraints

Ethical Issues and Regulatory Constraints

Lack of Skilled Technicians and Poor Infrastructure

Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for 3D Cell Cultures

Drug Discovery and Growing CRO

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Global Market for Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology, by Product Type

Reagents

Biological Response Modifiers (BRMs)

Cell Dissociation Reagents

Other Reagents

Market Size and Forecast

Media

Based on Serum

Based on Formulation

Based on Composition

Market Size and Forecast

Sera

Bovine Sera/Fetal Bovine Sera

Other Sera

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use

Global Market for Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology, by End Use

Production

Research

Contract

Other End Uses

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Regulatory Scenarios

Introduction

Biological License Applications

Biological Administrative Actions

Recalls

Serum Regulatory Scenario

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Company Market Shares of Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology

Media

Sera

Reagents

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Patents Granted by Year

Patents Granted by Type

Patents Granted by Company/Patent Holder

Patents Granted by Assignee's Country

Patents Granted by Assignee Type

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Athena Environmental Sciences Inc.

Bio-Techne

Becton, Dickinson And Co. (Bd)

Biowest

Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd.

Cell Culture Technologies Llc

Corning Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Gemini Bio-Products Inc.

Lonza Group

Merck Millipore

Miltenyi Biotec

Peprotech Inc.

Promocell Gmbh

Reprocell Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

