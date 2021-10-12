The Global Flat Panel Display Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 2.28 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flat Panel Display Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04458593/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on flat panel display equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by production capacity expansion and growing need for high-performance displays. In addition, production capacity expansion is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flat panel display equipment market analysis includes technology, end-user, and type segments and geographic landscape.



The flat panel display equipment market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• a-Si

• LTPS



By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Other end-users



By Type

• LCD

• AMOLED



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the burgeoning collaborations among end-users as one of the prime reasons driving the flat panel display equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on flat panel display equipment market covers the following areas:

• Flat panel display equipment market sizing

• Flat panel display equipment market forecast

• Flat panel display equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flat panel display equipment market vendors that include Applied Materials Inc., Canon Inc., Hitachi Ltd., JTEKT Corp., KLA Corp., Manz AG, Nikon Corp., Soonhan Co. Ltd., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and ULVAC Inc. Also, the flat panel display equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

