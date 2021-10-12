The Global Flavors and Fragrances Market is expected to grow by $ 9.33 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flavors and Fragrances Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04456967/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of new product launches and rising demand for personal care and food flavoring product. In addition, increasing number of new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flavors and fragrances market analysis includes functionality and product landscape and geographic landscape.



The flavors and fragrances market is segmented as below:

By Functionality

• Fragrances

• Flavors



By Product

• Formulated flavors and fragrances

• Aroma chemicals

• Essential oils



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in disposable incomeas one of the prime reasons driving the flavors and fragrances market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flavors and fragrances market vendors that include DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, McCormick and Company Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., and The MANE Group. Also, the flavors and fragrances market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

