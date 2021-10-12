The Global Pizza Market is expected to grow by $ 42.20 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pizza Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04259376/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pizza market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries and rising popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants. In addition, the increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pizza market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The pizza market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Non-vegetarian pizza

• Vegetarian pizza



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing consumer inclination toward vegan pizzaas one of the prime reasons driving the pizza market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pizza market vendors that include Boston Pizza, Della RosaTM, Dodo Pizza, Dominos Pizza Inc., Figaros Italian Pizza Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Papa Murphys, Pizza Hut, PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd., and Telepizza. Also, the pizza market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

