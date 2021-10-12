The Purdue Research Foundation Selects Celona’s 5G LAN Solution to Advance Myriad Applications Vital to the Development of Smart Cities

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, one of the leading innovators of 5G LAN solutions, today announced that it has been selected by and is working with the Purdue Research Foundation (PRF) to build a massive indoor/outdoor private cellular network infrastructure that blankets the Discovery Park District , a 400-acre, $1B+ smart city development adjacent to the campus of Purdue University.



Currently in operation, the Celona-based private cellular network is being used to deliver pervasive and deterministic wireless connectivity to a wide range of students, staff and businesses of all sizes working together to solve some of today’s most pressing business problems.

“With the rise of unlicensed cellular spectrum and private mobile networks, communities like the Discovery Park District now have the power to chart their own course in terms of what advanced services and applications they can deliver to their members,” said David Broecker, Chief Innovation and Collaboration Officer for PRF. “From students getting home broadband for the first time to the Industrial IoT, the sheer diversity of customers and application requirements demonstrates how CBRS-based technologies serve businesses, schools, industrial organizations, and municipalities alike.”

The Celona-based private mobile network stretches across the Discovery Park District (DPD), a smart, mix-used residential, business, and research development managed by the Purdue Research Foundation and located near Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. The DPD is a truly connected community environment leveraging the most advanced wireless technologies available today to provide ultra-reliable high-performance connectivity both indoors and out across the entire community landscape.

The PRF and Celona have laid the foundation to support advanced applications including research and development in smart manufacturing and agriculture, autonomous transportation, as well as virtual and augmented reality. Beyond advanced applications serving businesses and academia, this new technology delivers improved access to services important for community growth and wellbeing, such as telehealth and remote learning. It also supports smart city applications, with sensor data and remote wireless cameras providing insights into everything from parking capacity to security.

Unlike conventional wireless alternatives, Celona’s 5G LAN solution eliminates many of the inherent wireless issues, such as coverage holes, interference, roaming and erratic client connectivity, that organizations have historically faced. For PRF, Celona’s patent-pending MicroSlicing™ technology gives them the unique ability to define and automatically enforce quality of service levels from the cellular RAN across the organizations existing network infrastructure on per application or device group-basis.

“Given the performance requirements and diversity of applications, a private mobile infrastructure was clearly the ideal solution to serve these myriad use cases,” said Rajeev Shah, CEO and co-founder of Celona. “Celona’s cloud native architecture enabled the neutral host model that allowed the DPD to manage all of these applications using a single network while still delivering very specific SLAs for each separate service. What’s more, the entire network is 5G-ready as the customers need to take that next step.”

Designed to deliver unprecedented operational agility and efficiency within a scalable framework, Celona’s Edgeless Enterprise architecture relies on a cloud native network operating system and provides an all-in-one network service overlay that offers policy-based routing, QoS, and security segmentation functions. Celona’s unique approach supports the convergence of radio access network (RAN), application, and network service traffic, automatically shifting the delivery route of services based on performance, policy requirements, and network paths' real-time health.

ABOUT CELONA

Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on enabling organizations of all sizes to implement the latest generation of digital automation initiatives in enterprise wireless. Taking advantage of dynamic spectrum sharing options such as CBRS in the United States, Celona’s Edgeless Enterprise architecture is designed to automate the adoption of private cellular wireless by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.

ABOUT PRF

The Purdue Research Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation created to advance the mission of Purdue University. Established in 1930, the foundation accepts gifts; administers trusts; funds scholarships and grants; acquires property; protects Purdue's intellectual property; and promotes entrepreneurial activities on behalf of Purdue. The foundation manages the Purdue Foundry, Purdue Office of Technology Commercialization, Purdue Research Park, Discovery Park District, Purdue Technology Centers and University Development Office. In 2020, the IPWatchdog Institute ranked Purdue third nationally in startup creation and in the top 20 for patents. The foundation received the 2019 Innovation and Economic Prosperity Universities Award for Place from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. For more information on licensing a Purdue innovation, visit the Purdue Office of Technology Commercialization website. For more information about involvement and investment opportunities in startups based on a Purdue innovation, visit the Purdue Foundry website.