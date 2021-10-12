LUCIRA™ HEALTH COVID-19 Test Approved for Sale in Singapore

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. ("Lucira Health" or "Lucira") (Nasdaq: LHDX), a medical technology company focusing on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, received PSAR approval for its LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit by Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Lucira's test kit provides lab quality molecular results on-the-spot within 30 minutes.



Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Collins added, "Approval in Singapore is an important step in Lucira's continued international commercial expansion. We are grateful for the work that Singapore's Health Sciences Authority performed in evaluating our test kit and are appreciative of our partnership with the Labgistics team. We look forward to our easy-to-use and accurate test kit being an important tool in Singapore's effort to control COVID-19 among its population and visitors."

Additionally, Labgistics Asia Pte Ltd General Manager, Roy Wong commented, "Singapore continues to incorporate new fast and easy tests into the approved list of self-tests with the LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit being the latest approval via the Pandemic Special Access Route. Lucira Health's test kit is the only approved self-test in Singapore that is based on the gold standard molecular technology. Despite reporting that 82% of the population has been fully vaccinated, testing remains an important component in the overall strategy, and we are delighted to have worked with Lucira Health and will continue to work closely with both Lucira Health and local authorities on how this test can contribute to the overall testing strategy."



Erik Engelson, Lucira Health's President & CEO remarked, "We see the importation and use of the Lucira test kit in Singapore as an important commercial step for Lucira. We appreciate our partnership with Labgistics, as well as the leadership by Lucira's Commercial and Regulatory Affairs teams that led to this opportunity. Geographic expansion is one of several key growth strategies for Lucira along with test menu expansion beyond COVID-19 on our adaptable platform."

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. Lucira's testing platform produces lab quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm-size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable, and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. The LUCIRA™ CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit (OTC) and LUCIRA™ COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (Rx) are designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection. For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Lucira's continued development and commercialization of its transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits and ability to increase sales. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "can," "plans," "will," "may," "anticipates," "expects," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Lucira's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including our ability to increase production, streamline operations and increase product availability; the success of our test platform with COVID-19, the impact to our business of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to successfully continue to expand internationally; any impact on our ability to market our products; demand for our products due to deferral of procedures using our products or disruption in our supply chain; our ability to achieve or sustain profitability; our ability to gain market acceptance for our products and to accurately forecast and meet customer demand; our ability to compete successfully; our ability to enhance our product offerings; development and manufacturing problems; capacity constraints or delays in production of our products; maintenance of coverage and adequate reimbursement for procedures using our products; and product defects or failures. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and Lucira assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

