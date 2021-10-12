Until the U.S. Has Universal Health Care, Craft Offers Universal Health Wear

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent survey showed that 63% of U.S. adults say the government has the responsibility to provide health care coverage for all. But this isn't yet a reality in the U.S. In Craft's home country of Sweden, universal health care has been in effect since 1955. And since regular exercise is proven to reduce many health risks, Craft's discounts are designed to help make exercise a bit more accessible for American costumers. The 10.7% discount is representative of the amount Swedish citizens pay of their income to cover healthcare for all their citizens. The sportswear comes in styles for both men and women and features t-shirts, shorts, and hoodies. The discount will cease only if the United States introduces Universal healthcare.

"The healthcare situation in America can become desperate for some U.S. citizens, and it doesn't have to be that way. Craft is hoping we can contribute to changing perceptions about universal health care while reminding everyone that exercise can have a positive impact on overall health. We understand that offering this discount isn't going to fix the problem, but we hope it helps spark some thinking that can lead to a solution. It might take a while, but we hope we get to remove the discount at some point not too far into the future," Erik Schenker, CEO at Craft North America, said.

The Craft initiative comes from a personal place as well. In 2020, one of Craft's sponsored elite runners, Tommy Rivs, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of Lymphoma, which required expensive treatment. In response, pro runners and friends of Tommy set up a fundraising campaign to help his battle under the hashtag #RunWithRivs. Craft created a special Team Rivs Collection with all proceeds going towards helping Riv's family cover the cost of treatment. Tommy is currently fighting his way back from the condition.

Craft has created a film promoting the initiative, which will run on social channels, as well as additional assets that will be seen in print and outdoor ads. The "Universal Health Wear" campaign was developed in partnership with Swedish ad agency INGO Stockholm.

Bjorn Stahl, Executive Creative Director at INGO said: "Our team is proud to have collaborated with Craft on the 'Universal Health Wear' campaign, which is representative of the type of impact brands can have when they lead with creativity and purpose. The campaign really gets at the heart of what makes Craft a special brand, fusing their expertise in fitness and health with a social consciousness that more brands should emulate."

