Federal and State ACA Regulations Simplified: First Advantage Webinar to Share Deadlines, Details & Predictions

Under the current administration’s leadership, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is here to stay. Even so, requirements change regularly as more and more states adopt their own ACA regulations. During this webinar, Rebekah Braselton-Denmark, Tax Director, and Jess LeDonne, Director of Government Relations & Economic Incentives Manager for First Advantage, will dive into the latest ACA stipulations, state-level requirements and best practices. Session attendees will learn about key details, deadlines and predictions to help their organizations navigate the challenges associated with this rapidly evolving legislation.