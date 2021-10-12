HqO Launches New Flex Space Solutions and Features for Tenant Satisfaction and User Experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the end-to-end tenant experience platform for commercial real estate properties, today announces a new flex space solution for hybrid teams and a suite of engagement and user feedback capabilities to help office landlords and property teams create a seamless, flexible, and more personalized workplace.



HqO’s new flexible workplace product allows landlords to create and manage flex space memberships and invoices, allocate monetary booking credits, and create robust booking rules personalized to each tenant or tenant company. For tenants, HqO’s flex solution is integrated into the property’s existing app, where traditional and flex tenants can coexist. This offering houses features like mobile access, work orders, content, service booking, and other tenant experience-related functionality. An enhanced booking user experience allows for tenants to find spaces that suit their needs based on availability and location.

Tech-enabled experiences are essential to the success of the modern workplace. For landlords and property teams, they meet tenant and employee expectations in an increasingly digital world. This can, in part, be accomplished through real-time data analysis and insights on buildings and their communities. Combined with the right operational tools, data-driven decision making can set teams up to differentiate their properties through flexible and strategic offerings that add meaning and value to workplaces and the people who use them every day.

“As the real estate industry continues to adapt to rapidly-evolving customer needs, we want to ensure that HqO provides our customers the best products and services to navigate this shifting landscape,” explains Katie Muto, Director of Product Management at HqO. “Employers who want to attract and retain top talent need to be able to provide more flexibility and more robust amenity offerings to entice employees back into the workplace. This is where property teams, powered by HqO’s platform and service offerings, can create a differentiated and customer-centric experience for each and every individual across their portfolio.”

In addition, the HqOS™ platform’s extensive offerings and services have been expanded to include:

Tenant Satisfaction Surveys : HqO’s new Tenant Satisfaction Surveys are designed to provide granular insights about what people want at the building in real-time, as well as to hear feedback from the broader tenant population. This new offering, available as part of HqO’s Digital Grid Analytics expands the customer feedback loop beyond point-of-contacts within a company to help teams really understand how tenants feel about their property, what amenities are most important to them, how teams are doing in delivering those expectations, and how tenant sentiment is changing over time.



Single Sign On (SSO) : HqO's Single Sign on capabilities make sure the tenant experience is a trusted experience. By adding SSO to HqO's already extensive security credentials, HqO is establishing a standard that enables and empowers their customers to have true enterprise identity management within the product through their existing identity provider. By streamlining the process for users, customers utilizing HqO's SSO offering will experience higher app sign-ups and engagement resulting from the ease of logging in with their company credentials.



Enhanced Access: New integrations with additional partners in mobile access, along with significant improvements to existing integrations increase both the availability and reliability of mobile access. Landlords can now confidently consolidate their building access on a user's mobile device, providing a delightful experience for users and increased safety and security for the building.



In addition to having the most advanced feature set and biggest technology marketplace available, HqO provides each customer with its own tenant experience team that supports all facets of customer adoption, growth, and engagement. From content creation to advanced data analysis, HqO’s world-class products and services are helping the industry’s biggest commercial landlords engage with tenants and their employees in meaningful, strategic ways.

The announcement comes from New York at EXPERIENCE , a first-of-its-kind event dedicated completely to commercial real estate teams and tenant experience. The new flex product and enhanced HqOS™ functionality lets property teams introduce an elevated, hospitality-driven experience for their customers through a full suite of flexible workplace enablement tools and seamless ways to collect and measure actionable feedback directly from tenants. For more information, visit https://www.hqo.com/ .

About HqO

The world's leading commercial real estate firms count on HqO to help them deliver a state-of-the-art tenant experience within their properties. Active in over 150 million square feet in 8 countries, HqO is known for its tenant experience platform comprised of an award-winning tenant app, analytics suite, and partner marketplace. Our solutions put experiences and a sense of community directly into the tenants' hands while helping property owners uncover insights and take intelligent action to differentiate their assets. For more information, visit www.hqo.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

