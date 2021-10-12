Volunteer Botanicals Announces Formation of Medical Science Advisory Board

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volunteer Botanicals , which provides manufacturers with consistent, versatile cannabinoid ingredients for use in a wide variety of consumer products, has announced the formation of its Medical-Science Advisory Board to help guide the company’s innovation, technology and product development efforts.



The company’s technology creates miscible and “flowable” cannabinoid ingredients that can be combined to create precise formulations in traditional consumer-friendly products. The ability to provide cannabinoids in enjoyable form factors will set brands apart as the hemp, CBD and cannabis markets continue to converge with wellness-focused nutraceutical and even pharmaceutical brands. The recently created Volunteer Botanicals Medical-Science Advisory Board consists of leading experts from cannabis business, medical science and the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries and will provide strategic guidance on Volunteer Botanicals’ ongoing efforts to develop cannabinoid-based products that fit modern medical and consumer preferences.

Founding board members include:

Dr. Theodore Search

Dr. Theodore Search holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and is a board licensed pharmacist in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. An innovation advocate, tech guru, and expert on social networking in the medical industry, Dr. Search founded SKIPTA, which now comprises more than 31 specialized medical communities boasting over 800,000 U.S. healthcare professionals as members. Dr. Search has also led other medical science advisory boards in cannabis, including his role as Chair of the Medical Science Advisory Board for Gofire, a medtech company creating dose control devices for cannabinoid products.



Neil Minkoff

Dr. Minkoff serves as Chief Medical Officer of Coeus Consulting Group, a boutique life science market access firm. He founded FountainHead HealthCare in 2010 as a reaction to the ever growing complexity of the healthcare system and the need for independent thinkers who could provide some clarity in the chaos. Minkoff brings more than 20 years of market access experience serving across a variety of roles in several companies. His previous employer experience includes serving as the medical director for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, associate medical director of Partners Community Healthcare, medical director for Waltham Hospital and a commissioner on the Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission.



Peter Burch

Peter Burch has 30 plus years experience in the healthcare sector. Peter has managed various responsibilities at Informa, GlaxoSmithKline, Syneos Health and ShareCare including RWD, clinical services, marketing, media, PR, editorial, client service, and sales development. Burch began his career at GlaxoSmithKline serving in sales and sales management for seven years. Prior to joining Informa in 2018, he was a founding member of a half dozen companies with successful exits ranging from $40M to $300M serving in executive leadership roles and directly involved with their venture funding prior to their acquisitions.



“The level of expertise and experience our founding board members bring to the table will help us identify the best uses for our technology, as well as provide insight on and contacts with the product manufacturers interested in introducing cannabinoids into their products,” said Derek Odette, CEO and Co-founder of Volunteer Botanicals. “We are extremely grateful to have these distinguished leaders join us as we move the industry forward.”

MJBiz Conference participation

Volunteer Botanicals’ Chief Sales Officer and Co-founder Jason Pickle will participate in a panel discussion at MJBiz Con , the preeminent conference of cannabis industry leaders and innovators. Pickle will be speaking about a technology-driven approach to compounding cannabinoids and terpenes in dynamic ratios during the “Terpenes and Cannabinoids: The Magic Formula” panel session on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PST.

About Volunteer Botanicals

Volunteer Botanicals develops precise cannabinoid formulations, providing manufacturers with consistent, versatile hemp-based ingredients for use in a wide variety of products that meet specific demands of product creators inside and outside the hemp industry. The company’s products provide the building blocks of miscible and “flowable” powders suited for food, beverage, supplements, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Through innovation and technology, Volunteer Botanicals is taking cannabinoids mainstream. For more information, visit https://volunteerbotanicals.com .

