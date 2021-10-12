GoExpedi Launches New Valve Configurator Technology

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoExpedi, an innovative end-to-end digital supply chain and data analytics solutions company that is revolutionizing procurement and delivery of MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) products for heavy industries, today announced the rollout of its new proprietary valve configurator.

"We're excited to launch our valve configurator as another GoExpedi technology that empowers our clients to more easily, quickly and accurately acquire and receive technical products," said Tim Neal, CEO of GoExpedi. "With the wide variations in valve features, materials, availability and pricing throughout the supply chain, manually managing valve purchases for a single site or a global asset base can be time consuming, error-prone and expensive. Our valve configurator further enhances our digital solution's capability to make the industrial supply chain more efficient and cost effective."

The valve configurator's intuitive interface provides a 3D, 360-degree visualization as specifications such as size and pressure class, connections, material types, and more are added to the configuration. It allows for various sizes to be created simultaneously, with recommendations for common selections provided throughout the building process. Once a valve is configured, users can compare all available product options based on price and lead times, review specifications, save and share the configuration, and instantly procure from the same interface.

This innovative tool will help clients address the technical and logistical challenges of ordering and receiving the right valves, at the right place, at the right time. The tool is currently available to all industrial businesses as a component of GoExpedi's digital procurement and logistics platform.

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its digital procurement platform. The company's innovative end-to-end supply chain model with an average delivery time of 2.5 days ensures the right part, at the right time for customers in heavy industries. Staffed by experts with specialized in-market management experience and backed by patented innovative technology, GoExpedi delivers critical supplies faster, smarter and at a lower cost than traditional suppliers. For more information on GoExpedi, visit www.goexpedi.com or email info@goexpedi.com.

